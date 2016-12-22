Mark O’Connor returns to Portland for “An Appalachian Christmas”

We at All Classical Portland are thrilled to present, for the fourth consecutive year, Grammy-winning violinist Mark O’Connor Wednesday, December 14. The violinist takes the stage of the Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall with the O’Connor Band as part of the acclaimed An Appalachian Christmas tour.

O’Connor’s annual performances have grown each year. I still remember the first one, at the Scottish Rite Center, enjoying an evening of traditional carols imbued with the fiddler’s signature “roots music” style, which O’Connor has honed since his childhood days in the Pacific Northwest. Last year, “An Appalachian Christmas” filled the Arlene Schnitzer hall with over 2,700 people, many of whom told us that it was the highlight of their holiday season. We’re so excited to be able to bring Mr. O’Connor’s beautiful concert to you again this December!

An Appalachian Christmas has its origins in a CD that Mark produced with stellar guests from the world of classical music. The concert expands on the music from that CD, and O’Connor embellishes it with new arrangements of holiday favorites and rediscovered treasures. For the first time, Nancy Ives, principal cellist with the Oregon Symphony Orchestra will make a special guest appearance, performing works originally played by Yo-Yo Ma on O’Connor’s trilogy of “Appalachia” albums, and accompanying the O’Connor Band on additional selections.

This “infections mix of roots music” (The Oregonian) is now an established holiday tradition for Portland families. Don’t miss your opportunity to secure seats! Tickets cost $18-$105 and are available through the Portland’5 website, at portland5.com. Donors to All Classical Portland receive a $5 discount on all ticket purchases.

This tour features the O’Connor Band, bringing together elements from folk, bluegrass and classical traditions to create an “Americana” sound and technique that feels both modern and nostalgic. The touring musicians are founder and internationally acclaimed fiddler Mark O’Connor, fiddler and singer Maggie O’Connor, singer-songwriter and mandolinist Forrest O’Connor, singer-songwriter and fiddler, Kate Lee, bluegrass guitarist Joe Smart, and bassist/old-time banjoist Geoff Saunders.