2020 Artists in Residence Recital Broadcast

Here’s a behind-the-scenes look at the recording of All Classical Portland’s 2020 Artists in Residence Recital! Tune in to All Classical Portland this Thursday, September 3rd at 7pm to hear what flutist Adam Eccleston and pianist Natalie Tan have prepared, just for you.
Photos of Adam Eccleston by Naim Hassan. Photos of Natalie Tan by Arianna Avena.
Artists in Residence is part of JOY (Joyous Outreach to You/th), All Classical Portland’s program dedicated to increasing equity and inclusivity in the arts.
JOY is generously sponsored by Albina Holdings, Evelyn J. Brzezinski, The Harold and Arlene, Schnitzer CARE Foundation, The Oregon Cultural Trust, and The Herbert A. Templeton Foundation.
