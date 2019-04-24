Verselandia! 2019

Come celebrate Portland’s creative youth during our eighth annual Verselandia! poetry slam. This city-wide event features students from Parkrose, Roosevelt, Metropolitan Learning Center, Benson, Lincoln, Gresham, Franklin, Madison, Wilson, Jefferson, Grant, and Cleveland high schools competing for poetic glory. Verselandia! is the Grand Slam for the winners from individual school slams hosted by public high school library media specialists.

Event: Verselandia!

Date: Thursday, April 25th

Time: 7:30 PM

Location: Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

Details: Tickets