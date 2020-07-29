All Classical Portland Announces New Commissions and World Premiere Broadcast

On November 19, 2020, All Classical Portland will broadcast the world premiere of two new works, commissioned by the station in June: a string quartet by composer Damien Geter, and a poem by writer and Creative Revolutionist™ S. Renee Mitchell. “These collaborations are a continuation of All Classical Portland’s commitment to building a more diverse and inclusive soundscape in America” said Suzanne Nance, President and CEO.

Damien Geter’s String Quartet No. 1 “Neo-Soul” will be performed by local musicians from the Portland area, and is scored for traditional string quartet–two violins, cello, and viola. In response to the station’s commission request, Geter shared that “giving traditionally underrepresented composers the platform to musically express aspects of their culture, proclaiming its joys and the sorrows, will shift our ideas about how we perceive American music in the future.”

In her newly commissioned poem, S. Renee Mitchell will share “empowering words – through a poetic form – that provide a reminder of the necessity of joy during a tumultuous time.” Drawing inspiration from the words “joy,” “legacy,” and “voice,” Mitchell’s newly commissioned poem will represent a first-of-its-kind partnership between classical music radio and a contemporary poet.

