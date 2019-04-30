Youth Roving Reporter Applications are NOW OPEN

Applications are now open for the Youth Roving Reporter 2019/2020 program year! This mentorship is offered to youth ages 15-18 living in Oregon and SW Washington. Application Deadline: 11:59pm Friday, May 31st.

How to Apply:

Send an email to arianna@allclassical.org with “Youth Roving Reporter Application” in the subject line, and include the following information in your email:

Full Name

Phone Number

School and Grade Level

Attach an mp3 or wav. audio file of yourself verbally answering the following questions.

1. If you could only take one piece of music with you to a desert island, what piece would you choose and why?

2. What makes your community unique? What do you love about it?

Youth Roving Reporters is a free arts journalism mentorship program. Through this innovative, educational program All Classical Portland on-air hosts mentor selected Youth Roving Reporters, providing them with guidance and insight on what it is to be a broadcaster and arts leader in their community. This mentorship is offered to youth ages 15-18 living in Oregon and SW Washington. No experience required! All that’s needed is an interest in the arts, and an eagerness to learn.

Youth Roving Reporters Receive:

– Free tickets to an arts event

– Interviews arranged with artists/musicians

– Production mentorship and training

Questions? Contact Arianna Avena at arianna@allclassical.org or 503-802-9454.