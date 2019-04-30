Youth Roving Reporter Applications are NOW OPEN

Applications are now open for the Youth Roving Reporter 2019/2020 program year! This mentorship is offered to youth ages 15-18 living in Oregon and SW Washington. Application Deadline: 11:59pm Friday, May 31st.
How to Apply:
Send an email to arianna@allclassical.org with “Youth Roving Reporter Application” in the subject line, and include the following information in your email:
- Full Name
- Phone Number
- School and Grade Level
- Attach an mp3 or wav. audio file of yourself verbally answering the following questions.
1. If you could only take one piece of music with you to a desert island, what piece would you choose and why?
2. What makes your community unique? What do you love about it?
Youth Roving Reporters is a free arts journalism mentorship program. Through this innovative, educational program All Classical Portland on-air hosts mentor selected Youth Roving Reporters, providing them with guidance and insight on what it is to be a broadcaster and arts leader in their community. This mentorship is offered to youth ages 15-18 living in Oregon and SW Washington. No experience required! All that’s needed is an interest in the arts, and an eagerness to learn.
Youth Roving Reporters Receive:
– Free tickets to an arts event
– Interviews arranged with artists/musicians
– Production mentorship and training
Questions? Contact Arianna Avena at arianna@allclassical.org or 503-802-9454.