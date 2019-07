Thank you to everyone who voted for All Classical Portland in Willamette Week’s Best of Portland 2019 Reader’s Poll! We are thrilled to announce that All Classical Portland took home victories in the following categories…

Best Radio Personality: Christa Wessel 1st Place!

Best Radio Personality: Warren Black 3rd Place!

Best Radio Station: All Classical Portland Runner Up!

We couldn’t have done it without your support. Thank you!

