Bread and Roses

“Music can change the world.” – Ludwig van Beethoven

The arts are a medium for emotional expression, and a manifestation of the human spirit. They can create a sense of unity and solidarity between people of all backgrounds. They have the ability to be forces of positive change. From protest songs to charity concerts, music holds an undeniably unique power over our hearts and souls. As the new fall intern at All Classical Portland, I have been given the opportunity to work alongside amazing individuals who share my love for this music, get the chance to be a part of something great, and give back to my community.

In my first few weeks here, All Classical began its annual fall fundraiser. As a non-profit organization, the station relies solely on the support of its listeners to bring us classical music every day. This fundraiser’s intent is to give back, and we are using classical music to feed both body and soul. All Classical has partnered with Olson & Jones Construction, and with every donation made in support of the music, another donation will be triggered from Olson & Jones to the Oregon Food Bank. Part of All Classical’s mission is to build, support, and sustain culturally vibrant communities, and the Oregon Food Bank’s distribution programs provide social contact and promote community cohesiveness, critical components in building resiliency in the neighborhood and the individual. In addition to feeding the food-insecure of our community, the Oregon Food Bank has been assisting with disaster relief for Hurricane Harvey, and are on standby to aid with Hurricane Irma and the wildfires along the Western United States.

Having the opportunity to be a part of all the good that this station has done and continues to do has been an incredible experience, and I’ve only just begun my internship. I am constantly amazed by the classical music scene here in Portland, and the way these groups and organizations give back to the public. My first experience took place during my first year in Portland and at Portland State University. While navigating the busy schedule of a vocal performance major, I was tentative about auditioning for the Portland State Chamber Choir. At the insistence of some friends in the group, I attended their performance of David Lang’s “The Little Match Girl Passion”. The concert took place at the water-front near the Burnside Bridge. It was free to the public, but donations were accepted for the Portland Homeless Shelter. Audience members were encouraged to bring a blanket to sit on during the concert, and donate the blanket after the show to volunteers at their table by the stage. The music was so incredibly impacting. And I was amazed at the impact it had on the audience. People who were just walking by were suddenly moved to give. It was this concert and all the positive impact I saw come out of it, I made the decision to audition for the Chamber Choir.

The chance to work with a group of people who each use their passion and gift for music to help others is what encouraged me to audition, and what encouraged me to apply for the All Classical internship. The current “Music Feeds” fall fundraiser has inspired me to use this intern’s blog to post a series on all those who are making a difference in our community through classical music, starting with the station that shines a spotlight on others year-round. This is an organization who truly understands the power of music, and have chosen to use their annual fundraiser to help others. While working on the fundraiser, one of our listeners donated and wrote that “we must have bread and roses too.” People need food for the body and beauty for the soul, and All Classical Portland’s partnership with Olsen & Jones Construction and the Oregon Food Bank is one that will nourish our community in every way.

The fundraiser is almost over, so please support this station so they can continue their good work. A donation made to All Classical Portland will additionally trigger a donation of twelve meals to the Oregon Food Bank from Olson & Jones Construction. Please call 1-888-899-5722, or visit www.allclassical.org to support this partnership and make a gift today.