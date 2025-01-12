Classical Countdown to 2026 – Vote Now!

Classical Countdown is one of All Classical Radio’s favorite holiday traditions, a time for YOU to help compose the soundtrack for New Year’s Eve.

In the survey below, you can vote for your TOP FIVE favorite classical pieces. Please select your top choices from the list. If you don’t see your selections listed, you can write them in, but please note that you only have 5 votes total.

The survey is open through 11:59 PM PT on Sunday, December 14, 2025. You can also access the survey via this link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/DZ2PP93.

Be sure to tune in to All Classical Radio on December 31st beginning at 7:00 AM PT and counting down to the number one favorite classical piece at midnight PT.

Thank you for participating in this year’s Classical Countdown to 2026. We look forward to kicking off the new year together with beautiful music!

All Classical Radio’s Classical Countdown is generously sponsored by Music Millennium. Music Millennium is the oldest record store in existence in the Pacific Northwest. Throughout their 55 year history, they’ve stocked the ever-evolving gamut of formats including LP, 45, reel-to-reel, 8-track, cassette, DAT, compact disc, mini-disc, DCC, and CD-ROM. You can visit Portland’s homegrown music store at 3158 E. Burnside (at 32nd) or learn more at musicmillennium.com.