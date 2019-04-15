Classical Up Close is proud to present a seventh season of FREE chamber music concerts throughout the Portland Metro area! Organized and performed by musicians of the Oregon Symphony Orchestra, this series takes place April 20 – May 5 and includes:
- full-length evening performances in neighborhood venues
- special children’s concerts on April 7th and May 5th
- BLITZ performances: brief, 30-minute performances in untraditional venues, meant to meet people where they live, work and play!
The series features a diverse array of venues including coffeehouses, churches, book stores, libraries, and more. The interactive Event Map on the Classical Up Close website makes finding concerts in a specific area, by date, or by event type a snap! This is what building cultural community looks like: some of the finest musicians anywhere offering free access to their craft and music making. Many talk about breaking down barriers to art; these OSO musicians are hard-wired to do so… Grab a friend and go!