All Classical Portland’s 2022 Contributing Artist: Sophie Lippert

All Classical Portland is ecstatic to announce the station’s first-ever Contributing Artist: pianist Sophie Lippert! A powerhouse performer and teacher, Sophie has appeared on Thursdays @ Three, and soloed with the Seattle Symphony, Seattle Philharmonic, and Olympia Symphony.

Throughout the summer, Sophie will be contributing to our Arts Blog and social media channels, remotely from Tel Aviv in Israel.

As part of her partnership with the station, Sophie will perform live on July 21, 2022, on Thursdays @ Three! *