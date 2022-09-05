All Classical Portland’s 2022 Contributing Artist: Sophie Lippert
All Classical Portland is ecstatic to announce the station’s first-ever Contributing Artist: pianist Sophie Lippert! A powerhouse performer and teacher, Sophie has appeared on Thursdays @ Three, and soloed with the Seattle Symphony, Seattle Philharmonic, and Olympia Symphony.
Throughout the summer, Sophie will be contributing to our Arts Blog and social media channels, remotely from Tel Aviv in Israel.
As part of her partnership with the station, Sophie will perform live on July 21, 2022, on Thursdays @ Three! *
ARTS BLOG
Read Sophie’s first blog for All Classical Portland about her connection to music on our Arts Blog.
ABOUT SOPHIE
Sophie Lippert received a degree in Classical Piano Performance from Rice University under Jon Kimura Parker. Her passion is creating multi-genre concerts that incorporate conversations and group exploration. She has soloed with the Seattle Symphony, Seattle Philharmonic, and Olympia Symphony. Her latest album, Time Travel, features her favorite solo piano pieces written by 9 composers over the course of 300 years.
She is also the CEO of Connections Concert Series, an exciting multi-genre concert series in Portland dedicated to inclusivity, diversity, collaboration, and community.
Learn more on her website sophielippert.com.
* Live in-studio Thursdays @ Three performances have resumed with no in person audiences. All performances are pending health and safety protocols and clearance.