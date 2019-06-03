Donate your car to All Classical Portland!

Finish up your spring cleaning with a car donation! Now, you can turn that old Volvo into Vivaldi! All Classical Portland partners with CARS to accept donations of cars, boats, RVs, and more as part of its vehicle donation program!

Turn worries of costly repairs or hours selling your vehicle into a tax deduction that benefits your favorite radio station. All you need is the title and we take care of the rest. Once the vehicle sells, we will send you a thank you letter. If your vehicle sells for over $500, you will receive IRS Form 1098 C. It’s a win-win!

Call toll free 1-877-411-3662 and let them know you’d like to donate your vehicle to All Classical Portland or fill out our Vehicle Donation Form. Questions? Contact Katherine Lefever.

“It was easy! All I had to do was call the phone number, provide my information and they picked it up. They even followed through with the tax documentation. Where I moved to the east coast, the station doesn’t compare with All Classical Portland, so I am very grateful to continue as a loyal listener through the online stream and mobile app, and happy to support such a great service!”

– Linda, formerly of Hillsboro