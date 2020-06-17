Five Things You Didn’t Know About Christa Wessel

Learn more about the person behind the familiar voice and joyful laugh you know so well from the radio. You may be surprised!

In 2000, Christa participated in a nationwide caravan of Volkswagen Beetles! She also helped document the journey (via blog and webcam) from Durham, North Carolina to Roswell, New Mexico. Christa’s favorite movie of all time is Joe Versus the Volcano. In elementary school, during an Instrument Petting Zoo, the lines for the flute and trumpet were so long, that she was steered to the French horn line, which had no line at all. Destiny took a hand, and Christa has played the French Horn ever since. In fact, she received a performance scholarship to Northwestern University for French Horn. Christa was born with crossed eyes and has had three correctional surgeries to straighten them. The surgeries helped but she still has monocular vision and very little depth perception. Christa has been baking sourdough bread for well over a year, WAY before it was trendy!