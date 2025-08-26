Arts Blog

All Classical Radio Welcomes Greg Arntson as Interim CEO

8/26/2025 By

All Classical Radio offers a warm welcome to Greg Arntson, who has assumed the role of Interim Chief Executive Officer. A civic leader with deep ties to Portland, Arntson is a dedicated supporter of the arts and has been an engaged member of the All Classical Radio Board of Directors since 2024.

“All Classical Radio has shown that building community through music and storytelling can have a global positive impact,” said Arntson earlier this month. “I am honored to serve as All Classical Radio’s Interim CEO. I look forward to working with the Board of Directors and the leadership team to ensure this Media Network enters its next chapter with strength, stability, and a continued dedication to excellence.”

