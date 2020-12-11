Happy 250th Birthday Beethoven!

Ludwig van Beethoven was baptized in Bonn, Germany on December 17, 1770. We don’t have a record of his date of birth, but due to the 18th century custom of baptizing children as soon as possible, many music lovers celebrate Beethoven’s birthday on December 16 (Schroeder from Peanuts being among them).

2020 marks the 250th anniversary of Beethoven’s birth, and All Classical Portland is celebrating on December 16 with our own festival of Beethoven on the air! Here are just a few of the pieces you’ll hear as part of our Beethoven Birthday Bash.

Variations for Cello and Piano on “Ein Mädchen oder Weibchen,” Op. 66

Beethoven composed this charming set of variations on an aria from Mozart’s Zauberflöte around 1798. Beethoven admired Mozart, and he was often compared to the late composer, especially in his youth. In 1792, when Beethoven was preparing to study with Haydn, his fried Count Ferdinand Waldstein wrote to him, “With the help of assiduous labor you shall receive Mozart’s spirit from Haydn’s hands.”

Symphony No. 6 in F Major, “Pastoral”

Beethoven wrote his Sinfonia pastorale while on retreat in the village of Heiligenstadt in the summer of 1808. This symphony takes the listener on a journey through the countryside, with the help of written scenic descriptions by Beethoven. It’s one of the earliest examples of a program symphony.

Piano Concerto No. 1 in C Major, Op. 15

Beethoven completed the first version of this concerto in 1795, and he appeared as piano soloist in the work’s premiere, which took place in Vienna on December 18 of that year. The young composer dedicated the work to one of his noble piano students, the Princess Barbara Odescalchi.

Piano Sonata No. 26 in E-flat Major, “Les adieux,” Op. 81a

Beethoven’s full subtitle for this sonata is “Les adieux, l’absence et le retour” (The Farewells, The Absence and the Return). Composed in 1809-10, Beethoven dedicated this sonata to one of his staunchest supporters, the Archduke Rudolph, younger brother of the Austrian Emperor. The Archduke was Beethoven’s piano pupil, and was instrumental in providing Beethoven with a secure income in order to live in Vienna. You may also know Archduke Rudolph as the dedicatee of Beethoven’s “Archduke Trio.”

String Quartet No. 1 in F Major, Op. 18, No. 1

In 1799, Beethoven gave this string quartet as a parting gift to his friend Karl Amenda, a violinist and tutor to the children of one of Beethoven’s patrons, Count Lobkowitz. Amenda had to move away from Vienna in the summer of 1799, and Beethoven offered him this string quartet “as a small memorial of our friendship.”

Symphony No. 9 in D Major, “Choral”

Beethoven completed his innovative Choral Symphony in 1824. The use of a choir and text in a classical symphony was unknown at the time, though many composers have followed Beethoven’s precedent since, including Gustav Mahler and Henryk Górecki. Beethoven was profoundly deaf by 1824, and contemporary accounts share that he was unable to perceive the enthusiastic applause he received when conducting the symphony’s premiere. Alto soloist Caroline Unger gently encouraged Beethoven to turn around so he could see the ovation.