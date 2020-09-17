Hispanic Heritage Month: Seven Orchestras for Seven Independent Countries

The Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional is the most prominent symphony orchestra in Mexico. Its roots date back to 1881, when Alfredo Bablot (founder of the Music Conservatory in 1866) initiated the Conservatory Orchestra. The Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional is the second-oldest symphony orchestra in the American continent alongside the Boston Symphony Orchestra. The original Conservatory Orchestra ran until 1913 when its activities had to be suspended due to the general instability in the country during the Mexican Revolution. When General Venustiano Carranza took over the national government’s seat in 1915, the orchestra took the name of the National Symphony and its funding flowed from the Bellas Artes bureau. During this time, it was under the musical direction of Jesús Acuña and then under the direction of composer Manuel M. Ponce, but with his decline in health came another suspension of orchestra activities. Composer Julián Carrillo was appointed the music conservatory director shortly after this suspension and he briefly revived the orchestra but due to lack of financial support from the government, the orchestra was once again on pause in 1924. The fourth iteration of the Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional came in 1928 with the creation of the Orquesta Sinfónica de México, which is much more closely related to the current OSN. Carlos Chávez was its first conductor and a private patronage was established so that the orchestra could give its first concert at the Iris Theatre. At this point, the orchestra contained 103 musicians and their program included Debussy’s Ibéria Suite, Tello’s Sonata Tragica, Tchaikovsky´s Piano Concerto No. 1 in B-flat minor with Vilma Erenyi as soloist, and Strauss’s Don Juan. Since this orchestra was mostly funded through private patronage, this was not considered an official orchestra like the current one is today. In 1947, the current Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional was born out of the creation of the Instituto Nacional de Bellas Artes y Literatura (National Institute of Fine Arts and Literature) as a branch of the Secretariat of Public Education. The first head of the National Institute of Fine Arts and Literature was Carlos Chávez. He created a new orchestra for the Conservatory and, although he resigned from his conducting position in 1949 to spend more time composing, the orchestra lived on because he succeeded in gaining the government’s recognition of a national ensemble. In the 1970s, the orchestra went through a period of functioning with a new idea of artistic administration under which there was no principal conductor and instead functioned with guest conductors for its season concerts and a Mexican assistant director for off season engagements. In the 1980s the orchestra reverted back to the old model of a principal conductor and have since had several brilliant leaders including Sergio Cárdenas, Jose Guadalupe Flores, Francisco Savín, Luis Herrera de la Fuente, and Enrique Arturo Diemecke who revived the orchestra’s past tradition of touring. Through the years, the Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional has hosted a substantial list of incredible soloists including Yo-yo Ma, Rostropovich, Carlos Prieto, Jessye Norman, Francisco Ariza, Plácido Domingo, and Federica von Stade. In 2002, the orchestra was nominated for a Latin Grammy award for Best Classical Album and 2008 the orchestra went on tour. They played in some of the most prominent halls in Europe including: Tonhalle in Düsseldorf and Gewandhaus in Leipzig in Germany; Concertgebouw in Amsterdam, Holland; Theater Du Chatelet in Paris, France and Palais Des Beaux Arts in Brussels, Belgium. Let’s listen in below to a piece from their 2010 concert at the reopening ceremony of the Main Hall of Shows in the Palacio de Bellas Artes. This piece is entitled Huapango, written by Mexican composer José Pablo Moncayo.