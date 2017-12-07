Holiday Programming Details

All Classical Portland continues to bring a richness to the season with special holiday programming features. Throughout the month of December, the hosts of All Classical Portland weave together a calming and uplifting Tapestry of Holiday Sounds which gracefully reflects the sense of joy and peace associated with this special time of year. Tune in anytime to share the joy, and mark your calendars for these special programs:

Sunday, December 17th at 6pm: Handel’s Messiah

Performed by the beloved Portland Baroque Orchestra and featuring Gary Wedow, director and harpsichord; Nathalie Paulin, soprano; Abigail Levis, mezzo-soprano; Aaron Sheehan, tenor; Dashon Burton, bass; and Cappella Romana, chorus.This broadcast will remain on-demand in the Audio Archive from December 19th through Epiphany on January 6th.

Friday – Monday, December 22nd – 25th: Annual Festival of Carols

All Classical Portland offers a most exquisite Christmas soundtrack – four days of wall-to-wall comfort & joy! During this most popular time for listening, All Classical Portland airs exquisite music specially curated to reflect the spirit of the season, including the most beautiful carols from a multitude of backgrounds, performed by the world’s greatest choirs, ensembles and soloists. Tune in anytime to warm your heart!

Sunday, December 24th at 7am: A Festival of 9 Lessons and Carols

Tune in Christmas Eve morning for a very special LIVE broadcast from King’s College Chapel in Cambridge: A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols. First broadcast in 1928, this Christmas Eve service now airs to millions around the world. The opening carol is always ‘Once in Royal David’s City,’ and each year includes a new, specially commissioned carol.

Sunday, December 31st at 9pm: A Toast to Portland: An All Classical New Year’s Eve

All Classical Portland provides the ultimate, locally sourced soundtrack for your New Year’s Eve party! On December 31st from 9pm to midnight, hosts Suzanne Nance and John Pitman will help listeners ring in 2018 with festive selections from throughout the eras. In this Toast to Portland: An All Classical New Year’s Eve, they’ll offer exciting previews of upcoming local arts events. Then, at 11:59, the staff of All Classical Portland will countdown to the big moment!

Monday, January 1st at 10am: New Year’s Day from Vienna

On New Year’s Day morning, All Classical Portland will air the most listened to concert of the year! More than 50 million people in nearly a hundred countries tune in to the annual broadcast of New Year’s Day from Vienna. One of the world’s finest orchestras, the Vienna Philharmonic, will perform the beloved waltz music of the Strauss family and their contemporaries. Join the global celebration!