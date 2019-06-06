In remembrance of D-Day

To remember and acknowledge the brave individuals who fought in WWII, today we will be featuring three pieces in honor of them.
To remember and acknowledge the brave individuals who fought in WWII, today we will be featuring three pieces in honor of them.
Written immediately following the war, Honegger’s work addresses the most fundamental questions of Man and of society. “De Profundis” offers the hope of, in the composer’s words “all that remains pure, clear and confident in mankind…”
Milhaud, as a French-born Jew, had fled France for the United States during WWII. In 1944, Milhaud wrote that each of the movements depicted a region of France (Normany, Brittany, Ile de France, Alsace-Lorraine and Provence), each of which the Allies fought to liberate. “I wanted the young Americans to hear the popular melodies of those parts of France where their fathers and brothers fought to defend the country from the German invaders.”
Naturally, it could be said that Richard Rodgers’ score encapsulates all that the men and women of the Armed Forces did to secure freedom and peace in World War II. His suite comes from the celebrated television series, “Victory at Sea”, which included richly-orchestrated, melodic and evocative music for the segments depicting the major battles of the war. “D-Day” was written to help tell the story of the brave men who were sent to the shore of Normandy against terrible odds to liberate France and indeed all of Europe from the Nazi regime and restore peace to its people.
Donor Engagement Coordinator & JOY Program Director