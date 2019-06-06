In remembrance of D-Day

Naturally, it could be said that Richard Rodgers’ score encapsulates all that the men and women of the Armed Forces did to secure freedom and peace in World War II. His suite comes from the celebrated television series, “Victory at Sea”, which included richly-orchestrated, melodic and evocative music for the segments depicting the major battles of the war. “D-Day” was written to help tell the story of the brave men who were sent to the shore of Normandy against terrible odds to liberate France and indeed all of Europe from the Nazi regime and restore peace to its people.