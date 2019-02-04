This Tuesday, February 5th, All Classical Portland will be playing pieces in honor of Lunar New Year. Every hour each host will be playing an Asian work to celebrate Lunar New Year. To find out more about the composers and their pieces keep reading.



Dance of Spring, by Sun Yiquiang (performed by Lang Lang, piano; Ji Wei, guzheng)

“Dance of Spring” is a wonderful piece out of the rich Chinese piano repertoire. Lang Lang is one of the most accomplished pianists. He won First Prize at the International Tchaikovsky Competition for Young Musicians and played the complete Chopin Études at the Beijing Concert Hall at thirteen. He has performed with the world’s best orchestras such as the Berlin and Vienna Philharmonic. He has played at the Grammys numerous times with the likes of Herbie Hancock and Metallica.



Amid Flowers, Beside the River, Under a Spring Moon (performed by Elizabeth Hainen, harp)



Arirang (Korean folk song about the “beautiful year coming” — performed by Chanticleer)

This piece is often deemed the unofficial anthem of Korea. The song is projected to be over 600 years old and there are 60 different known versions of the piece. “Arirang” is on the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage list.



New Year’s Greeting (Chinese traditional, orchestrated – performed by Chinese Symphonic Century)



Spring Festival Overture, by Li Huanzhi (performed by China Central Symphony Orchestra)

This rich orchestral work depicts how people in Shanbei were celebrating the Chinese New Year also known as the Spring Festival. The song appears frequently in Chinese textbooks and is heard often throughout the year at celebrations. The first movement is often played on its own.



Spring Breeze, by Wei-Chieh Lin (fr. Five Taiwanese Folk Songs – performed from new CD by Formosa Quartet)

Wei-Cheih Lin was born in Taichung, Taiwan. He studied at the Julliard School under Milton Babbit. Some of the ensembles that have performed or commissioned his works are the Ensemble InterContemporain, Orchestre Philharmonique de Radio France, and the National Taiwan Symphony Orchestra.



Moonlight Over Spring River, by Doming Lam (performed by Portland pianist, Susan Chan).

Doming Lam is acknowledged as “the father of Hong Kong modern music” because of his influence on the music industry of Hong Kong. He is known for using avant-garde techniques on traditional Chinese music. Lam was admitted to the prestigious Grove Dictionary of Music and Musicians and is the first Macau composer to be included.



