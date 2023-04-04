Arts Blog

A Noteworthy Interview with Author Ruth Ozeki

4/4/2023 By
Noteworthy host Lynnsay Maynard and author Ruth Ozeki

Noteworthy host Lynnsay Maynard recently spoke with American-Canadian author, filmmaker and Zen Buddhist priest Ruth Ozeki. Ozeki’s novel A Tale for the Time Being is the 2023 Everybody Reads pick by Multnomah County Library and The Library Foundation, presented in partnership with Literary Arts.

Ruth Ozeki’s award-winning novel A Tale for the Time Being tells the story of two strangers whose lives become connected across time and an ocean.

Hear their conversation below:

Special thanks to Literary Arts, the Library Foundation, and Multnomah County Library.

Production support was provided by Dylan Bodnarick.

