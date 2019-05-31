Open Applications: IDEA Opera Grant

Call for applications from composers and librettists of color. OPERA America has just launched the IDEA Opera Grants (Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Access) program.

IDEA Opera Grants are available to composer-librettist teams that identify as African, Latinx, Asian, Arab and/or Native American and have U.S. citizenship, permanent residence or DACA status. Applicants must be able to demonstrate their ability to create theatrical works for the trained voice and instrumental ensemble.

Two teams will be awarded the following:

$12,500 per team to support costs associated with the production of a workshop, reading or other developmental activities.

A high-quality video portrait of the composer and librettist for promotional use.

Complimentary registration, travel and housing to attend a New Works Forum and Opera Conference.

An introduction to the field in OPERA America’s digital and social media and Opera America magazine.

Application materials are now available at operaamerica.org/Grants. A letter of intent must be submitted by July 29, 2019, and a full application by September 9, 2019.

IDEA Opera Grants are made possible through the generosity of the Charles and Cerise Jacobs Charitable Foundation.