The Oregon Coast Youth Symphony Festival at Newport will take place in Newport, Oregon from April 25 – 28. Five orchestras from a variety of Oregon high schools will be in attendance, will perform in two Public Performances, participate in many workshops and clinics led by professional conductors throughout the weekend*.

The Youth Symphony Festival features performances that are free and open to the public. (No tickets required; donations gratefully accepted.) Bring a friend, come support the youth with your presence, and enjoy the wonderful music!

*All Classical Portland will be tagging along to festival events throughout the weekend. Follow All Classical Portland on Instagram and Facebook, to see what this amazing festival has to offer!

Public Performances:

Opening Night Concert

Date/Time: Friday, April 26 at 7:30 pm

Location: The Performing Arts Center, 777 West Olive Street in Newport

Featuring North Salem High School Orchestra, Pendleton High School Orchestra, Grants Pass High School Orchestra and a special guest performance by Willamette University Chamber Orchestra.

The Grand Finale

Date/Time: Saturday, April 27 at 7:30 pm

Location: Newport Middle School, 825 N.E. 7th Street in Newport

Featuring Tigard High School Orchestra, West Linn High School Orchestra, and all six high school orchestras on stage together for a special grand ensemble performance of “Concerto Grosso” No. 1 (first movement) by Ernest Bloch, and “Iditarod” by Soon Hee Newbold.