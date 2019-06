OSO Broadcast: Mahler’s First Symphony

Join host Brandi Parisi for our next Oregon Symphony broadcast, airing Thursday, June 20th at 7 pm. Portland’s favorite songstress Storm Large stars in Kurt Weill’s The Seven Deadly Sins. Large plays Anna, a young woman sent by her family on a journey through seven American cities — each corresponding to a deadly sin — in order to earn money as a dancer. Carlos Kalmar conducts Mahler’s ground-breaking first symphony, aptly nicknamed “Titan.”

Full Concert Program:

• Storm Large, vocalist

• Hudson Shad, vocal quartet

• Weill: The Seven Deadly Sins

Mahler: Symphony No. 1, “Titan”