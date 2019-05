Saturday Matinee is back! Host Ed Goldberg has the perfect accompaniment to your Saturday mornings and afternoons, with the best music from the opera house and musical theatre. American music figures prominently in the season opener, but also beautiful arias by Verdi, Rossini, and Mozart. The very charming Charles Chaplin takes us to see “City Lights”.

Saturday Matinee, every week between now and December, from 10am to 2pm.