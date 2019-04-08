Special Broadcast: Young Artists Debut!

Tune in on Saturday, April 13th at 5pm to hear a special broadcast of the Metro Arts Inc. Young Artists Debut! concert, hosted by Christa Wessel.

On Friday, April 5th, the winners of Metro Arts Inc.’s 25th Van Buren Young Artists Debut! Competition performed in concert at First United Methodist Church. Eight breathtaking young classical musicians showcased their talents alongside members of the Oregon Symphony and Oregon Ballet Theatre orchestras at the 25th Young Artists Debut! Van Buren Concerto Concert.