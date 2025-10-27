Arts Blog

Sunday Brunch at a new time: 11:00 AM PT

10/27/2025 By
Spotlight image: Delicious Music on Sunday Brunch with host Suzanne Nance

Your Sunday Brunch reservation has been updated!

Beginning on November 2, 2025, join host Suzanne Nance from 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM PT for a hearty hour-long exploration of cultures through delicious music from all over the world.

Listen at 89.9 FM in Portland, OR or worldwide via the live player on our website or All Classical Radio’s free mobile app. Plus, stream each episode on demand for two weeks following broadcast.

There is always a seat for you at All Classical Radio’s Brunch table, every Sunday at 11:00 AM PT. Learn more, listen on demand, and explore recipes from local chefs and stars at allclassical.org/programs/sunday-brunch.

