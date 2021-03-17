The Women of All Classical Portland

Classical music is full of skilled, talented women, and All Classical Portland is fortunate enough to have many leading and working at the station and serving on our Board of Directors. In honor of Women’s History Month, a few Board and staff members share some of their favorite pieces of music, women who’ve inspired them, and some evergreen advice.
What’s your favorite piece of classical music?
“Old favorites are Liebestraum by Liszt. Also, The Flower Duet from Lakmé. But one of my favorite things about working at – and listening to – All Classical Portland is discovering music I have never heard before.”
–Kristina Becker, Communications and Operations Manager
“On any given day the answer could be different, but today I shall choose Samual Barbur’s Adagio For Strings; Edward Elgar’s Enigma Variations; Mozart’s Requiem Mass (because I’ve sung it).”
–Elaine Durst, All Classical Portland Board Vice Chair
“I, like many, have a hard time choosing just one. But the pieces I find myself coming back to the most are Max Bruch’s Violin Concerto No. 1 in G Minor and Duke Ellington’s The Single Petal of a Rose.”
–Kathleen Forrest, Intern at All Classical and ICAN
“Verdi’s Requiem.”
–Becky Graham, All Classical Portland Board Secretary
“I often answer this by saying, ‘Whatever I’m playing right now!’ As a performer, I must commit to the music I’m playing and immerse myself in it so the audience can join me in that immersion. These days, with live performances all but suspended, I still can’t identify just one favorite.”
–Nancy Ives, All Classical Board Member
“My favorite classical music is over-the-top romantic: Brahms, Chopin, Bernstein, Saint-Saens.”
–Joan Kingsley, All Classical Portland Board Chair
“That is a difficult question, and it changes daily. I love Hildegard von Bingen’s Caritas habundat in omnia (Love abounds in everything), and Erik Satie’s Gnossienne No.1 to name a few…today!”
–Suzanne Nance, President & CEO
“One! I have to choose one? I don’t believe I have a one-time favorite. It changes with the times and the spirit. Some days I want to weep and Gabriel’s Oboe will do. Sometimes I feel like smashing through, and Fanfare for the Common Man, with the volume up, is the thing. Kachaturian’s Adagio of Spartacus and Phrygia — now, if I had to choose one at this moment, that would probably be it. But… But… Do I have to have just one? Classical music is like a box of chocolates…”
–Susan Nielsen, All Classical Portland Board Member
“When I was about 11 I discovered Bach’s St. Matthew Passion, and its emotion and beauty gave me a cathartic experience in a challenging time. It’s remained my favorite piece ever since–I could never get tired of it!”
–Emma Riggle, Music Researcher and Archivist
“I often return to one of the first and most influential pieces in my relationship with classical music – Leonard Bernstein’s Chichester Psalms. Performing this piece with my high school choir at Carnegie Hall in New York City was a turning point for me. It awakened my passion for the art form, and my appreciation for collaborative music-making unlike any other experience before, or since.”
–Allison Silverberg, Director of Development and Marketing
“Ah! Difficult question, right now I’m enjoying Alexis Ffrench’s Dreamland – but that’s a never-ending answer because I’m finding new favorites every day.”
–Sarah Zwinklis, Program Manager and Host of ICAN
Is there a woman who has been a particular source of inspiration in your work or your life?
“Growing up in Montana, I was often inspired by Jeannette Rankin: women’s rights advocate and the first woman to hold federal office in the United States. She is quoted as saying, ‘If I am remembered for no other act, I want to be remembered as the only woman who ever voted to give women the right to vote.’”
–Kristina Becker, Communications and Operations Manager
“Isabelle Hoyt, my first and primary mentor was many years older than me – she had made her way through a man’s world in business while raising three children (having divorced her husband when ‘these things just weren’t done’). She was outstanding in her field of advertising and merchandising, and was accepted by the male world in which she worked. Her wisdom enabled me to overcome barriers and establish myself in my ‘male dominated world’ as well as find my personal identity and power.”
–Elaine Durst, All Classical Portland Board Vice Chair
“I’m constantly inspired by women I work with, especially here at All Classical, but I’ve also benefited enormously from brilliant female professors. Two such professors, Professor Katherine Sadler and Professor Wendy Petersen, have been incredible examples of intelligent, formidable women navigating the world of academia, and mentoring other women to follow.”
–Kathleen Forrest, Intern at All Classical and ICAN
“There are so many women in leadership positions who I greatly admire, but the women who truly inspire me are the ones who have no fame and little recognition. They are the women who work difficult jobs and still find time to take care of their families. They are often women of color and have amazing courage and resilience.”
–Becky Graham, All Classical Portland Board Secretary
“I find that the poetry of Mary Oliver puts me in a mental and emotional space that is very creative.”
– Nancy Ives, All Classical Board Member
“When I was newly married in my twenties, our next door neighbor (in her late 70’s) had been a concert pianist in Europe and the U.S. Even though she was nearly blind, she lived her life to the fullest. We had lengthy conversations about music, of course, but also how to lead a happy and productive life, whatever the circumstances. She always reminded me that as long as you had your mind, you could think your way through any difficulty.”
–Joan Kingsley, All Classical Portland Board Chair
“There are so many women that inspire me, including all of the women who serve on All Classical Portland’s Board of Directors! I admire business leader Mellody Hobson, chef Julia Child, singer Nina Simone, poet Edna St. Vincent Millay, my great mentor at WHYY Maggie Leyden… However, my mother Deborah is my biggest inspiration in both life and work. She encouraged tenacity in pursuit of education, and always supported me along my journey and in my work. Perhaps the greatest lesson she continues to teach me (through her example), is how to be kind, creative, and helpful, and how to maintain a sense of humor even in challenging times.”
–Suzanne Nance, President & CEO
“I suppose there are two: my dear friend and writer, now gone before, Shirley Suttles, who you won’t know though she was well-published under another name. She was energetic and intelligent, and kept saying to keep trying; and my dear friend you will know, Suzanne Nance. I don’t think I have met a woman to compare with her art, imagination, hard work, and open heart. How she has room inside for so much, I do not know.”
–Susan Nielsen, All Classical Portland Board Member
“My grandmother, who was a dramatic soprano, choral conductor and music educator. She introduced me to so much great music, she encouraged me in every new musical skill I tried to learn, and even pushed me out of my comfort zone a bit to meet and play for her friends in the Philadelphia music community–all while offering unconditional love amid both successes and setbacks.”
–Emma Riggle, Music Researcher and Archivist
“The woman who is most inspirational to me is my mother. She was one of the strongest, smartest, and most loyal and loving people I’ve ever known. She was empathetic and understanding, and held herself to a nearly impossibly high standard in everything she did—parenting, work, creative endeavors. She had a beautiful singing voice, and an incredible natural ear for harmony—any talent I have is thanks to her. We lost her in 2013. I miss her every day, and I strive to live with the strength and fierceness she did throughout her life.”
–Allison Silverberg, Director of Development and Marketing
“I’m surrounded by strong, intelligent and creative women, it’s difficult to choose just one. The first person who came to mind was Shari Lewis, known as the puppeteer of Lamb Chop. She was an entertainer that inspired young people to embrace the whimsy and be kind to one another. I probably watched Lamb Chop long after my peers stopped.”
–Sarah Zwinklis, Program Manager and Host of ICAN
What's a piece of advice you would give your past self?
“Don’t be afraid to ask questions, and do travel as much as you can!”
–Kristina Becker, Communications and Operations Manager
“Always trust yourself, AND have more fun!!!!!”
–Elaine Durst, All Classical Portland Board Vice Chair
“There will always be mistakes you need to make to learn, don’t beat yourself up about them, just know you don’t need to make them twice.”
-Kathleen Forrest, Intern at All Classical and ICAN
“Believe in yourself. Take genuine, constructive feedback to heart, but surround yourself with positive, encouraging people who have your best interest in mind.”
–Becky Graham, All Classical Portland Board Secretary
“Don’t let ‘shoulds’ have power over your life. The sooner you learn how to do the kind of self-inquiry that reveals the deepest source of your reactions, feelings and motivations, the sooner you’ll be able to live authentically and with joy. I like this quote attributed to Goethe: ‘As soon as you trust yourself, you will know how to live.’”
–Nancy Ives, All Classical Board Member
“My advice to my past self would be to never stop learning. That’s how we grow into our true selves.”
–Joan Kingsley, All Classical Portland Board Chair
“Things have a way of working out as they should. Work hard, try to incorporate nature into your daily routine, don’t rush, be kind, trust your instincts, and go for it!”
–Suzanne Nance, President & CEO
“‘Leap and the net will appear.’ — John Burroughs. I wish I had known that when I was younger.”
–Susan Nielsen, All Classical Portland Board Member
“What a wise friend once told me: every performance is a rehearsal for the next one.”
–Emma Riggle, Music Researcher and Archivist
“Be patient, be kind to yourself, and keep a healthy perspective in all you do. Letting go will help you move forward, and knowing your worth and strength will help you value, appreciate, and benefit from those around you. Accept help, criticism, and compliments. And don’t forget to laugh!”
–Allison Silverberg, Director of Development and Marketing
“Remember how far you have come and keep moving forward. And invest in Bitcoin.”
–Sarah Zwinklis, Program Manager and Host of ICAN
