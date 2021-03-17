The Women of All Classical Portland

“There are so many women that inspire me, including all of the women who serve on All Classical Portland’s Board of Directors! I admire business leader Mellody Hobson, chef Julia Child, singer Nina Simone, poet Edna St. Vincent Millay, my great mentor at WHYY Maggie Leyden… However, my mother Deborah is my biggest inspiration in both life and work. She encouraged tenacity in pursuit of education, and always supported me along my journey and in my work. Perhaps the greatest lesson she continues to teach me (through her example), is how to be kind, creative, and helpful, and how to maintain a sense of humor even in challenging times.”

–Suzanne Nance, President & CEO

“I suppose there are two: my dear friend and writer, now gone before, Shirley Suttles, who you won’t know though she was well-published under another name. She was energetic and intelligent, and kept saying to keep trying; and my dear friend you will know, Suzanne Nance. I don’t think I have met a woman to compare with her art, imagination, hard work, and open heart. How she has room inside for so much, I do not know.”

–Susan Nielsen, All Classical Portland Board Member

“My grandmother, who was a dramatic soprano, choral conductor and music educator. She introduced me to so much great music, she encouraged me in every new musical skill I tried to learn, and even pushed me out of my comfort zone a bit to meet and play for her friends in the Philadelphia music community–all while offering unconditional love amid both successes and setbacks.”

–Emma Riggle, Music Researcher and Archivist

“The woman who is most inspirational to me is my mother. She was one of the strongest, smartest, and most loyal and loving people I’ve ever known. She was empathetic and understanding, and held herself to a nearly impossibly high standard in everything she did—parenting, work, creative endeavors. She had a beautiful singing voice, and an incredible natural ear for harmony—any talent I have is thanks to her. We lost her in 2013. I miss her every day, and I strive to live with the strength and fierceness she did throughout her life.”

–Allison Silverberg, Director of Development and Marketing

“I’m surrounded by strong, intelligent and creative women, it’s difficult to choose just one. The first person who came to mind was Shari Lewis, known as the puppeteer of Lamb Chop. She was an entertainer that inspired young people to embrace the whimsy and be kind to one another. I probably watched Lamb Chop long after my peers stopped.”

–Sarah Zwinklis, Program Manager and Host of ICAN