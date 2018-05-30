Now Hiring: Vice President of Operations

The Vice President of Operations is responsible for managing all hands-on operational aspects of the organization. This position ensures the oversight of all administrative, facilities and accounting activities of the organization. This position reports to the President & CEO and much of the work involves a high degree of executive management and confidentiality. As a member of the Senior Management Team, the Vice President of Operations will be involved in strategic planning, finance and organizational development for the organization.

Essential Functions : The Vice President of Operations provides the leadership and management necessary to ensure that the organization has the proper operational controls, administrative and reporting procedures, and people systems in place to effectively and smoothly operate on a day-to-day basis.

Job Responsibilities :

Oversees SOPs for all positions and tasks.

Oversees facilities and acts as primary liaison with landlord/maintenance vendors.

Manages annual budgeting process with CEO and input from department heads.

Maintains corporate records.

Oversees risk management and works with insurance brokers.

Contract administration for all outside vendors, contractors and suppliers.

Maintains public file compliance.

Oversight of FCC regulations and CPB grant compliance.

Works with engineering on systems management and authorizes all related expenditures in conjunction with CEO.

Sets guidelines for archival procedures for all materials produced and/or acquired on behalf of the station.

Determines and manages allocations and levels of necessary staffing.

Realizes strategic goals via operational procedures.

Oversees office equipment and supplies.

Oversee payroll, human resources and benefits administration.

Provide timely and accurate analysis of budgets, financial reports and financial trends in order to assist the Board and senior executives in performing their responsibilities.

Enhance and/or develop, implement and enforce policies and procedures of All Classical Portland by way of systems that will improve the overall operation and effectiveness of All Classical Portland.

Improve the budgeting process on a continual basis through education of department managers on financial issues impacting their budgets.

Effectively manage the human resources of the organization according to authorized personnel policies and procedures that fully conform to current laws and regulations.

Minimum Requirements :

Bachelor’s degree required. Strong preference for majors in Business, Music, or Communications

Minimum 5 years progressively responsible management experience, preferably in public media.

Experienced in database and financial management

Strong written, oral and presentation skills

Demonstrated familiarity with strategic, financial and tactical planning

Proficient in all Microsoft Office Suite software (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook)

Ability to meet deadlines of multiple projects and work autonomously

Highly organized with the ability to manage multiple projects and prioritize key initiatives

Personal and professional integrity Positive attitude and the ability to provide superior service to internal and external stakeholders



Preferred Qualifications :

MBA degree preferred

Interpersonal skills and a demonstrated record of working successfully in a team

Knowledge of rapidly changing media and audience needs, preferably in relation to classical music

Knowledge of the nonprofit sector with an understanding of, and passion for, the mission of All Classical Portland

Excellent writer, editor and proofreader

Intrinsically motivated self-starter who can think strategically, with imagination, and possesses a sense of humor with the ability to challenge and inspire

Highly analytical, able to make data-driven decisions

Superior organizational, communication and interpersonal skills

Action-oriented, decisive, quick study with ability to analyze information and act

Ready to apply?

Send your resume with cover letter and salary requirements to hr@allclassical.org. Position open until filled. No phone calls or drop-ins please.

All Classical Portland is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

How we work:

All Classical Portland maintains seven FM radio stations serving Portland Metro, the Willamette Valley, Columbia Gorge and Oregon Coast. In addition to traditional over-the-air distribution, we utilize digital media technology to make live radio, archived audio and streaming video available to a global audience on many devices. We strive to provide a consistent and high-quality experience across our platforms. Because All Classical Portland serves an audience locally and globally 24/7/365, our team must be ready to respond to issues that may arise outside of normal business hours.

We seek to be very productive and subscribe to the idea that a small, highly dedicated and motivated team can produce the best classical music service on the planet. We work in a highly creative and dynamic environment and take pride in making the most of our precious resources. You’ll be joining us at an exciting time as we continue to grow our listenership and expand our service and programming offerings. All Classical Portland is located at the base of the new Tilikum Crossing in a gorgeous, state-of-the-art facility with a stunning river view.

We love this music.