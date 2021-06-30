Where We Live: Queer Opera

Tune in this Saturday at 5:15pm as we explore Queer Opera, an organization dedicated to telling queer stories through opera, through the Where We Live series.

Founded in 2017 at Portland State University, Queer Opera is dedicated to providing a safe stage for LGBTQIA singers and allies to tell queer stories through the traditional genre of opera. Using unconventional casting methods, roles are matched with individuals based on how they identify, rather than the gender of the role or their voice type.

Where We Live is a radio program that shines a spotlight on a variety of organizations in our community that are providing programs in art, theater or music that explore the intersection of art and social issues. Through this newly branded series of on-air spotlights, we seek to promote equity, foster inclusion and encourage emotional literacy.

Where We Live is part of All Classical Portland’s JOY (Joyous Outreach to You/th) program dedicated to equity and inclusivity.