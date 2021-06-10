Where We Live: Transpose PDX

Tune in this Saturday at 5:15pm as we explore Transpose PDX, Portland’s transgender and non-binary choirs, through the Where We Live series.

Transpose PDX’s mission is to empower their community by creating a brave and accountable space to expand musical skills, develop a sense of identity, and center their voices in song.

Where We Live is a radio program that shines a spotlight on a variety of organizations in our community that are providing programs in art, theater or music that explore the intersection of art and social issues. Through this newly branded series of on-air spotlights, we seek to promote equity, foster inclusion and encourage emotional literacy.

Where We Live is part of All Classical Portland’s JOY (Joyous Outreach to You/th) program dedicated to equity and inclusivity.