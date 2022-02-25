Women’s History Month at All Classical Portland

Serenade for Solo Guitar



by Sofia Gubaidulina

Sofia Gubaidulina has been one of Russia’s most prominent composers since the late 20th century. Major influences in her music include her Orthodox faith – for example, her Passion according to St. John, commissioned in Germany in 2000, and rhythmic exploration of proportions of the Golden Section – for example, in her 1984 percussion work V nachale bïl ritm (In the Beginning there was Rhythm). On March 1, you’ll hear her Serenade for Solo Guitar (1960), a piece she described as “music for pleasure.”

