Women’s History Month at All Classical Portland
We begin our celebration of Women’s History Month with a full day of music composed, performed, and conducted by women. Here are just a few of the compositions by women you’ll hear on March 1, and all month long, with commentary by Music Researcher and Archivist Emma Riggle.
String Quartet No. 3 in g minor
By Maddalena Sirmen (1745-1818)
Maddalena Lombardini Sirmen was a Venetian violinist and composer. She was educated at the Ospedale dei Mendicanti, one of Venice’s music schools for young girls (Antonio Vivaldi taught at a similar institution). She also studied with Giuseppe Tartini. Sirmen concertized throughout Europe as both a violinist and a singer, notably appearing at the Concerts Spirituel in Paris, one of Europe’s first public concert series, founded in 1725. Sirmen’s six string quartets are early examples of the genre, published in Paris in 1769.
String Quartet in g minor, Op. 14
By Emilie Mayer (1812-1883)
During her lifetime, the music of German composer Emilie Meyer was performed in Brussels, Leipzig, Berlin, and other important cultural centers. In addition to songs and piano music, the culturally accepted purview of 19th-century women composers, Mayer also worked in the traditionally male-dominated genres of symphony and string quartet. Her String Quartet in g minor, Op. 14, was dedicated to her brother. Its third movement interacts with the Bachian chorale tradition by subtly integrating the melody of Wer nur den lieben Gott lässt walten, a hymn about trust in times of suffering.
The March of the Women
By Ethel Smyth (1858-1944)
Dame Ethel Smyth was an influential composer, writer, and political activist in turn-of-the-century Britain. She studied music in Germany, where she met Johannes Brahms and Clara Schumann, and returned to England to compose Romantic concert music, including orchestral works and operas like The Wreckers. In 1910, Smyth’s association with Emmeline Pankhurst and the Women’s Suffrage movement led her to write the protest song The March of the Women, which became the official anthem of the Women’s Social and Political Union.
Adagio for Violin and Piano
by Germaine Tailleferre (1892-1983)
Along with Francis Poulenc and Darius Milhaud, Germaine Tailleferre was a member of Les Six, the set of French composers inspired by Satie’s legacy in the 1920s. In fact, Satie so loved one of Tailleferre’s works that he called her his “musical daughter.” Tailleferre published this Adagio for Violin and Piano in 1924. It is an arrangement of the slow movement of her Piano Concerto, a work that had been commissioned by influential salonnière Winaretta Singer, the Princesse de Polignac.
D’un soir triste and D’un matin de printemps
by Lili Boulanger (1893-1918)
On March 1, our programming will include Lili Boulanger’s pair of orchestral tone poems: D’un soir triste (Of a Sad Evening) and D’un matin de printemps (Of a Spring Morning). Both date from 1918, the last year of her life: the manuscript of D’un soir triste is in the handwriting of her sister, famous pedagogue Nadia Boulanger, because the physical act of writing had become too exhausting. Boulanger suffered from lifelong chronic illness, and her death at the age of 24 robbed the world of a startlingly unique post-Impressionist voice.
Daniel, Daniel, Servant of the Lord
By Undine Smith Moore (1904-1989)
Undine Smith Moore, sometimes called the “Dean of Black Women Composers,” had a long and influential career at Virginia State University. Her educational legacy included co-founding and co-directing the university’s Black Music Research Center, a pioneering force in the study of Black music history. As a composer, Moore specialized in sacred and choral repertoire. In 1981, her cantata on the life of Martin Luther King Jr., Scenes from the Life of a Martyr, was nominated for a Pulitzer Prize. Moore’s a cappella spiritual arrangement Daniel, Daniel, Servant of the Lord was one of her favorites among her compositions.
Serenade for Solo Guitar
by Sofia Gubaidulina
Sofia Gubaidulina has been one of Russia’s most prominent composers since the late 20th century. Major influences in her music include her Orthodox faith – for example, her Passion according to St. John, commissioned in Germany in 2000, and rhythmic exploration of proportions of the Golden Section – for example, in her 1984 percussion work V nachale bïl ritm (In the Beginning there was Rhythm). On March 1, you’ll hear her Serenade for Solo Guitar (1960), a piece she described as “music for pleasure.”
Fanfares for the Uncommon Woman, Nos. 1, 2, and 3
By Joan Tower
In 2020, Joan Tower was named Musical America’s Composer of the Year. On the faculty of Bard College since 1972, Tower’s many honors include a Guggenheim Fellowship, and a Grammy award for her orchestral work Made in America. On March 1, we’ll play three of the pieces in Tower’s six-part series of Fanfares for the Uncommon Woman. The series began in 1986 with Tower’s Fanfare for the Uncommon Woman No.1, a conscious reference and reaction to Aaron Copland’s Fanfare for the Common Man. She wrote the latest installment, a sixth Fanfare, in 2016.
Illumina le tenebrae
By Joan Szymko
Portland composer Joan Szymko is a prominent choral composer and conductor on the contemporary scene. For 26 seasons, she led Portland’s Aurura Chorus, where she remains Artistic Director Emerita. Szymko is the composer of over 100 choral pieces, and her music has been printed by publishers including Oxford University Press, earthsongs, and many more. Szymko composed her motet Illumina le tenebrae in 2008, for the Chamber Choir of Portland’s First Unitarian Church. The work is a setting of a prayer of St. Francis.
Bloom
By Marika Takeuchi
Marika Takeuchi is a contemporary composer of concert music, film music, and music for video games. Born in Kawasaki, Japan, she is currently based in Los Angeles. Takeuchi is a graduate of the Berklee College of Music in Massachusetts, where she studied film scoring. As a pianist and recording artist, Takeuchi has released eight albums and EPs, most recently Missing Piece in 2020. Takeuchi’s piano work Bloom was commissioned in 2018 for Lara Downes’ 2019 album Holes in the Sky.
Soli Deo Gloria
By Courtney Bryan
American composer Courtney Bryan is the Albert and Linda Mintz Professor of Music at Newcomb College in the School of Liberal Arts, Tulane University. She also serves as a Creative Partner with the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra. Her music’s influences range from experimental genres to jazz to Gospel music and hymns. Her Soli Deo Gloria, for guitar duet, was composed for Duo Noire, who premiered the work in 2017.
Jhula Jhule
By Reena Esmail
Reena Esmail is a contemporary American composer based in Los Angeles. Educated at Julliard and Yale, Esmail also studied Hindustani music in India on a Fullbright Scholarship. She is an Artistic Director of Shastra, an organization that fosters cross-cultural dialogue between Western music and the music of India. Esmail composed Jhula Jhule in response to a 2013 commission for a work based on Indian folk music. The piece is based on two folk melodies transmitted through Esmail’s family, including the lullaby Jhula Jhule.