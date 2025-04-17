Tune in weekdays for New at Noon

All Classical Radio invites you to tune in for New at Noon, an original feature airing weekdays at 12:00 PM PT. Join host Brandi Parisi for this midday special showcasing new recordings, recent releases from today’s leading artists and composers, and updated interpretations of classical favorites.

Host Brandi Parisi shares, “All Classical Radio’s music library is constantly growing and evolving, and New at Noon is a perfect opportunity to discover and share exciting new recordings as they become part of our playlists. On New at Noon you’ll hear everyone from Lang Lang and Aaron Copland, to Mari Samuelsen and Soyoung Yoon, and more. Each selection is a chance to listen, learn, and explore some of the greatest music of our time, together over the airwaves.”

Brandi Parisi, All Classical Radio’s Radio Network Program Director, brings a lifetime of public media expertise and a passion of music and story-telling to this new original feature. Tune in at 89.9FM in Portland, or worldwide at allclassical.org, and discover something New at Noon.

