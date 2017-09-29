Employment Opportunities

Intern Program

Employment Information

All Classical Portland is an equal opportunity workplace – we do not discriminate on the basis of actual or perceived race, gender, ethnicity, religion, age, marital or familial status, appearance, sexual orientation, principal language, veteran status or disability. This policy applies to activities related to recruiting, retention, training, promotion or separation. For more information about All Classical Portland please see our history on the About page.

We are dedicated to providing broad outreach regarding career opportunities at All Classical Portland and we seek the help of local organizations in referring qualified applicants to our station. If your organization distributes information about employment opportunities to job seekers, or refers job seekers to employers and would like to receive job vacancy notices from All Classical, please contact andrearennie@allclassical.org.

View our EEO Report for 2016.

Careers in Public Broadcasting

Employment opportunities throughout the public broadcasting industry can be found at the Corporation for Public Broadcasting’s Jobline.

Oregon high school & college students interested in pursuing a career in broadcasting can apply for scholarships via the Oregon Association of Broadcasters.

Commitment to Diversity

All Classical Portland is committed to the principle of equal opportunity in employment and a belief that all employees should be treated with dignity and respect. These fundamental values are reflected in our behavior and actions for which we hold ourselves accountable. All Classical benefits from the different talents, experiences and perspectives of a diverse work force.

All Classical Portland believes that diversity as it pertains to the programming, staffing, leadership and governance of a global classical music service refers to many human qualities and characteristics including national origin, race, gender, age, socioeconomic background, religion, sexual orientation and disabilities. All Classical Portland is committed to embracing diversity and creating an inclusive organizational culture that enables employees to contribute their unique talents and skills to achieve exceptional service to our community. Currently, All Classical Portland’s staff and board closely reflect the diversity of our audience as reported by Nielsen Audio. The station aspires to affect change within our cultural niche, classical music, and our community, Portland, OR; each with their own ingrained cultural challenges. In FY15, the station added a new position, Director of Community Engagement, that is working to actively pursue audience growth in diverse cultures and communities within our region. All Classical Portland is actively working to ensure our internal culture, business practices, and programs are welcoming to all and advance our diversity goals. In previous years, All Classical Portland has participated in a local Arts Connector program with a focus on building a diverse board. In keeping with these commitments, All Classical regularly analyzes all board nominations and employment actions to ensure equal opportunity for all individuals. Going forward, All Classical Portland is committed to continuing and expanding participation in community events such as the Arts Connector, diversity-focused job fairs, and diversity trainings for staff and board. In FY16, members of senior management will participate in Equity and Inclusion training sessions presented by the Nonprofit Association of Oregon.