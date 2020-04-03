Fresh Flavors on Sunday Brunch!

A weekend favorite for many listeners, Suzanne Nance’s Sunday Brunch just got even more delicious. Now you can enjoy delectable foods and exquisite music from your own kitchen, alongside Suzanne and some very special guest chefs! Together they will explore foods of comfort and inspiration, share their own favorite recipes, and spread the joy of cooking–all paired with lush, beautiful music from around the world. Tune in Sundays from 10am to 1pm to cook and listen along with us by following the recipes below, and use the hashtag #welovesundaybrunch to show us your creations on social media!