Sunday Brunch

Suzanne Nance and Chef Cliff Denny

Posted on April 3, 2020 by

Fresh Flavors on Sunday Brunch!

A weekend favorite for many listeners, Suzanne Nance’s Sunday Brunch just got even more delicious. Now you can enjoy delectable foods and exquisite music from your own kitchen, alongside Suzanne and some very special guest chefs! Together they will explore foods of comfort and inspiration, share their own favorite recipes, and spread the joy of cooking–all paired with lush, beautiful music from around the world. Tune in Sundays from 10am to 1pm to cook and listen along with us by following the recipes below, and use the hashtag #welovesundaybrunch to show us your creations on social media!

Chef Cliff Denny

Chef Cliff Denny, Andina
Sunday May 3

Bob Neroni

Chef Bob Neroni
EVOO Cannon Beach
April 12, 2020

  • Recipe: House Made Chicken Sausage with Poached Eggs on bed of Lightly Sautéed Spinach
  • Drink pairing: Orange and Pomegranate Royal Mimosas Download the recipes
Andrew Fortgang and Chef Gabriel Rucker

Chef Gabriel Rucker
Canard
April 5, 2020

  • Recipe: Canard Omelette with Butter Lettuce and Creamy Herb Dressing Download the recipe
  • Wine pairings by Wine Director Andrew Fortgang, Le Pigeon
X
X