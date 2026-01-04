Congratulations to The Score‘s Edmund Stone on a monumental 20 years on the air, sharing movie music with listeners from coast to coast! 👏

First launched in April 2006, The Score with Edmund Stone is a weekly celebration of symphonic music in film and other media. For generations, the music featured in major motion pictures, on television, and in video games, has been a common musical experience for countless listeners and a meaningful introduction to classical music. Each week on The Score, Edmund shares a fascinating cultural adventure through one of America’s most-loved art forms. With insightful thematic episodes and exclusive interviews with composers and filmmakers, Edmund takes us to the movies like only he can.

Produced in the studios of All Classical Radio in Portland, Oregon, The Score has been received with admiration and increasing success for two decades. Host Edmund Stone is a classically-trained English actor, whose background includes a variety of stage and screen roles. Edmund is the ideal host — warm, knowledgeable, and passionate.