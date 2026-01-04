Celebrating 20 Years of The Score
Congratulations to The Score‘s Edmund Stone on a monumental 20 years on the air, sharing movie music with listeners from coast to coast! 👏
First launched in April 2006, The Score with Edmund Stone is a weekly celebration of symphonic music in film and other media. For generations, the music featured in major motion pictures, on television, and in video games, has been a common musical experience for countless listeners and a meaningful introduction to classical music. Each week on The Score, Edmund shares a fascinating cultural adventure through one of America’s most-loved art forms. With insightful thematic episodes and exclusive interviews with composers and filmmakers, Edmund takes us to the movies like only he can.
Produced in the studios of All Classical Radio in Portland, Oregon, The Score has been received with admiration and increasing success for two decades. Host Edmund Stone is a classically-trained English actor, whose background includes a variety of stage and screen roles. Edmund is the ideal host — warm, knowledgeable, and passionate.
Listen to The Score every Saturday and Sunday at 2:00 PM PT on All Classical Radio. Tune in at 89.9 FM in Portland, Oregon, or from anywhere on All Classical’s website or free mobile app.
Stream episodes on demand for two weeks after broadcast and read exclusive film reviews by Edmund Stone at thescore.org.
SHARE THE SCORE WITH YOUR LISTENERS
The Score with Edmund Stone is available for syndication for public radio stations. NPR news compatible, the program works equally well for music and mixed format stations – with a new show each week and/or holiday and special occasion features.
Visit allclassical.org/contact-management to learn more about sharing The Score with your audiences.
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