Announcing All Classical Portland’s 2022 Artist in Residence!

All Classical Portland is pleased to announce the station’s 2022 Artist in Residence: pianist María García! A celebrated performer and music educator, García is an enthusiastic proponent of classical works by women and composers of color. Together with All Classical Portland, she will use this opportunity to educate and inspire listeners to explore beyond the traditional canon of the genre.

“All Classical Portland has always felt like a friend; a friend to the artist, a friend to the community” shares García in a new video interview. “One of the wonderful things about the station is that it is so community-centered. The station recognizes that to build community, you have to build from within, taping the resources of the community to bring people together.”

As part of her residency, García will perform live on March 24, 2022, on All Classical Portland’s Thursdays @ Three! *

2022 YOUNG ARTIST IN RESIDENCE!

María García will also be instrumental in helping the station choose its 2022 Young Artist in Residence.

“I have taught since I was 20 years old” says García . “My teaching has evolved as I evolve as a person, and you realize that music is so much more encompassing. I have taught all ages and all levels, and for me, teaching music is about personal connection and opening a key to another world for students. I hope to pass on how to connect to your emotions, to your culture, and to learn about the world and beauty.”

The station is accepting online applications for its 2022 Young Artist in Residence through February 28, 2022.

ABOUT

The Artists in Residence program, launched in 2019, provides young and professional musicians with opportunities for career advancement, creative development, and audience exposure. The program is a part of JOY (Joyous Outreach to You/th), All Classical Portland’s initiatives dedicated to equity and inclusivity in the arts.

All Classical Portland is committed to supporting our Artists in Residence by providing them with new resources and opportunities to connect with audiences, expand their musical portfolio, and reach new creative heights as our partners. Including:

Access to All Classical Portland’s recording facilities

Access to the station’s digital music archives for research and development

Encouragement and support for professional development as artists

A financial award to assist with projects and performances

We believe All Classical Portland’s Artists in Residence program is a truly unique and all-encompassing opportunity for musicians to grow, learn, and expand, and we are thrilled to continue the program after its successful inaugural years.

PAST ARTIST IN RESIDENCE

Previous Artists in Residence include concert pianist Hunter Noack (2019) and flutist Adam Eccleston (2020-2021), whose residency was extended due to the ongoing pandemic. The station has also welcomed Young Artists in Residence: cellist Taylor Yoon (2019) and pianist Natalie Tan (2020).

As part of All Classical Portland’s award-winning Recording Inclusivity Initiative, the station also appointed three Composers in Residence: Jasmine Barnes, Lauren McCall, and Keyla Orozco. The station will present the world premiere of works by the composers later this year.

Meet all of All Classical Portland’s Artists in Residence.

* Live in-studio Thursdays @ Three performances are scheduled to resume this spring, with no in person audiences. All performances are pending health and safety protocols and clearance.