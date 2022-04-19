All Classical Portland’s 2022 Young Artist in Residence + Ambassadors!

ABOUT

The Artists in Residence program, launched in 2019, provides young and professional musicians with opportunities for career advancement, creative development, and audience exposure. The program is a part of JOY (Joyous Outreach to You/th), All Classical Portland’s initiatives dedicated to equity and inclusivity in the arts.

All Classical Portland is committed to supporting our Artists in Residence by providing them with new resources and opportunities to connect with audiences, expand their musical portfolio, and reach new creative heights as our partners. Including:

Access to All Classical Portland’s recording facilities

Access to the station’s digital music archives for research and development

Encouragement and support for professional development as artists

A financial award to assist with projects and performances

We believe All Classical Portland’s Artists in Residence program is a truly unique and all-encompassing opportunity for musicians to grow, learn, and expand, and we are thrilled to continue the program after its successful inaugural years.

PAST ARTISTS IN RESIDENCE

Previous Young Artists in Residence include cellist Taylor Yoon in 2019, and pianist Natalie Tan in 2020. Pianist María García is the station’s 2022 Artist in Residence. Previous Artists in Residence include concert pianist Hunter Noack (2019) and flutist Adam Eccleston (2020-2021).

As part of All Classical Portland’s award-winning Recording Inclusivity Initiative, the station also appointed three Composers in Residence: Jasmine Barnes, Lauren McCall, and Keyla Orozco. The station will present the world premiere of works by the composers later this year.

Meet all of All Classical Portland’s Artists in Residence.