All Classical Portland’s 2022 Young Artist in Residence + Ambassadors!
All Classical Portland is proud to announce 16-year-old double bass player Maggie Carter as the 2022 Young Artist in Residence. A home-schooled high school junior, Maggie began music lessons with former Oregon Symphony bassist Nina DeCesare at age nine. She currently studies with Jordan Anderson, Principal Bass of the Seattle Symphony, and performs regularly with the Portland Youth Philharmonic.
“I am deeply honored that All Classical Portland has chosen me and my uncommon instrument,” says Maggie. “I am filled with excitement for everything this position entails. This residency is significant for me because with it, I will grow as an artist and have the chance to share the beauty of classical music. I am particularly looking forward to showcasing solo double bass music with the wider music community.”
FIRST-EVER YOUNG ARTIST AMBASSADORS!
All Classical Portland received a record number of applications from young musicians across the West Coast. Building upon the station’s commitment to serving regional youth, All Classical Portland unveiled the expansion of its youth residency program by announcing the appointment of four Young Artist Ambassadors:
- 16-year-old Grant High School sophomore Noah Carr, violin
- 17-year-old South Salem High School junior Diego Fernandez, flute
- 18-year-old Grant High School senior Ben Price, oboe
- 18-year-old Oregon Episcopal School senior Nate Strothkamp, violin
ABOUT
The Artists in Residence program, launched in 2019, provides young and professional musicians with opportunities for career advancement, creative development, and audience exposure. The program is a part of JOY (Joyous Outreach to You/th), All Classical Portland’s initiatives dedicated to equity and inclusivity in the arts.
All Classical Portland is committed to supporting our Artists in Residence by providing them with new resources and opportunities to connect with audiences, expand their musical portfolio, and reach new creative heights as our partners. Including:
- Access to All Classical Portland’s recording facilities
- Access to the station’s digital music archives for research and development
- Encouragement and support for professional development as artists
- A financial award to assist with projects and performances
We believe All Classical Portland’s Artists in Residence program is a truly unique and all-encompassing opportunity for musicians to grow, learn, and expand, and we are thrilled to continue the program after its successful inaugural years.
PAST ARTISTS IN RESIDENCE
Previous Young Artists in Residence include cellist Taylor Yoon in 2019, and pianist Natalie Tan in 2020. Pianist María García is the station’s 2022 Artist in Residence. Previous Artists in Residence include concert pianist Hunter Noack (2019) and flutist Adam Eccleston (2020-2021).
As part of All Classical Portland’s award-winning Recording Inclusivity Initiative, the station also appointed three Composers in Residence: Jasmine Barnes, Lauren McCall, and Keyla Orozco. The station will present the world premiere of works by the composers later this year.