2022 Youth Roving Reporter: Elaina Stuppler

All Classical Portland and the International Children’s Arts Network proudly announce 14-year-old composer and musician Elaina Stuppler as our 2022 Youth Roving Reporter! Over the next few months, Elaina will work with the producers and hosts of ICAN and All Classical Portland to learn about radio production during her Youth Roving Reporter mentorship.

“I’m most excited about sharing my love of music and creating compelling, uplifting, and inclusive content from a youth’s perspective,” Elaina shares.

Elaina recently shared her thoughts with us about some of the music that has influenced her the most. Check out her responses on the ICAN blog.

Host Amy Faust interviewed Elaina in November 2021 for On Deck With Young Musicians. Hear her episode again.

November 2021: On Deck with Elaina Stuppler

ABOUT

Elaina Rae Stuppler is an award-winning composer and singer. She attended Crossroads School for the Arts in Santa Monica, California, where she studied vocal arts, composing, trombone, and violin, and recently received the U.S. President’s Education Award.

She played trombone in the Colburn School of Music’s Jazz Ensemble and was selected for both the California and Oregon All-State Honor Band. Elaina was a member of the Premiere Ensemble of the National Children’s Choir, has performed in Annie at the Hollywood Bowl, and was invited to sing this spring at Carnegie Hall.

The Oregon Symphony named Elaina as their first Luna Composition Lab recipient, where her piece, Anxious Alignment, had its world premiere at their 125th Gala Anniversary. The Portland Youth Philharmonic and the Metropolitan Youth Symphony have also commissioned works by her. Elaina is a member of the Young Composers Project and will have her orchestral composition debuted in 2023.

YOUTH ROVING REPORTERS

Youth Roving Reporters is an arts journalism mentorship program. Through this innovative, educational program All Classical Portland on-air hosts mentor selected Youth Roving Reporters (ages 14-18), providing them with guidance and insight on what it is to be a broadcaster and arts leader in their community.

Learn more about this program.