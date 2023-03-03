All Classical Portland’s 2023 Young Artist in Residence + Youth Ambassadors!

All Classical Portland is proud to announce 16-year-old pianist, violinist, and composer Amir Avsker as its 2023 Young Artist in Residence. A sophomore at Westview High School in Beaverton, OR, Amir began playing the piano in 2014 and the violin in 2019. He has participated in and won several local and international music competitions and festivals, including the 29th Young Artist Debut Competition and the 2022 InterHarmony International Music Festival in Italy. To date, Amir has written over 40 original compositions, including works for solo instruments, chamber ensembles, and orchestras. “This residency will be an extraordinary experience for me,” says Amir, “But also for aspiring young musicians, whom I hope will be inspired and empowered to see the immense support for classical music in our community. The most important and enjoyable part of making music for me is working with other passionate musicians. With this title, I hope to bring together my generation of talented musicians.” Amir Avsker, 2023 Young Artist in Residence. Photo: Christine Dong.

Amir will help create content for the station’s digital channels as well as perform on a future episode of Thursdays @ Three, hosted by Christa Wessel. He will work closely with pianist María García, All Classical Portland’s professional Artist in Residence.

2023 YOUNG ARTIST AMBASSADORS!

First launched in 2019, All Classical Portland’s Young Artist in Residence program has continued to grow and flourish since its inception. In 2022, the station expanded its youth residency program with the first-of-its-kind Young Artist Ambassadors, building upon its commitment to serving youth regionally and across the country.

Now, the station is proud to announce a new cohort of Ambassadors for 2023:

18-year-old cellist and vocalist Catherine Hartrim-Lowe

16-year-old violinist Ellie Kim

17-year-old violinist Timothy Lee

ABOUT

The Artists in Residence program provides young and professional musicians with opportunities for career advancement, creative development, and audience exposure. The program is a part of All Classical Portland’s initiatives dedicated to equity and inclusivity in the arts.

All Classical Portland is committed to supporting our Artists in Residence by providing them with new resources and opportunities to connect with audiences, expand their musical portfolio, and reach new creative heights as our partners, including:

Access to All Classical Portland’s recording facilities

Access to the station’s digital music archives for research and development

Encouragement and support for professional development as artists

A financial award to assist with projects and performances

We believe All Classical Portland’s Artists in Residence program is a truly unique and all-encompassing opportunity for musicians to grow, learn, and expand, and we are thrilled to continue the program after its successful inaugural years.

PAST ARTISTS IN RESIDENCE

Previous Young Artists in Residence include double bass player Maggie Carter (2022), pianist Natalie Tan (2020), and cellist Taylor Yoon (2019). The station named its first-ever Young Artist Ambassadors in 2022. The inaugural class of Ambassadors included violinist Noah Carr, flute player Diego Fernandez, oboist Ben Price, and violinist Nate Strothkamp. All Classical Portland’s previous professional Artists in Residence include concert pianist Hunter Noack (2019) and flutist Adam Eccleston (2020-2021).

