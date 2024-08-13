Orchestrating Happiness: 2024 Impact Report

A lot can happen in five years – and built on the foundation of our listeners and community members, All Classical Radio has seen groundbreaking growth and achievements since 2019. From launching the International Children’s Arts Network, to creating the award-winning Recording Inclusivity Initiative, and celebrating the station’s 40th anniversary, there are many highlights to reflect on as we move into our fifth decade of community-minded, community-funded radio. We’re proud and grateful to share this most recent impact report with you, celebrating some of the highest high notes of the past five years of orchestrating happiness over the airwaves.

Print at home: All Classical Radio 2024 Impact Report

(For best results, please print double sided.)

This report is more than just a symphony of statistics, it’s a full score of all that we have accomplished together – made possible by your support. Thank you for keeping the music playing.