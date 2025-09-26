Arts Blog

CURRENT; MUSICALAMERICA; BROADWAY WORLD: All Classical Radio Names Kirsten Volness as Composer in Residence and Dana Sparling as Young Artist in Residence

9/26/2025 By
Kirsten Volness, All Classical Radio's 2025 Composer in Residence

Current by Julian Wyllie

Broadway World by Stephi Wild

All Classical Radio has named Kirsten Volness as a Composer in Residence, and flute, piccolo, and saxophone player Dana Sparling as Young Artist in Residence. Additionally, Kristen Kim and Kaden Prichard will serve as the Media Network’s 2025-2026 Young Artist Ambassadors. One of the first radio stations in the nation to offer artist residencies, ACR has provided opportunities to numerous young and professional musicians for career advancement, creative development, and audience exposure since the program’s launch in 2019.

