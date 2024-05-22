Jimmie Herrod & Cédric Henriot: A New Foray Into Fauré

Join us Thursday, May 30, 2024, at 7:00 PM PT for a special program performed by acclaimed vocalist Jimmie Herrod and celebrated pianist and composer Cédric Henriot. Hosted by All Classical Radio’s Christa Wessel, A New Foray Into Fauré will feature exclusive performances of works by Gabriel Fauré, as well as music by the “Dean of American Balladeers” John Jacob Niles, and composer Ned Rorem, in new arrangements by Henriot.

Before each piece, hear Herrod and Henriot discuss the music and their creative process, as well as some insight into the original composers. This is a unique opportunity to experience the talents of these two extraordinary artists in an intimate setting. Don’t miss it!

Listen at 89.9 FM in Portland, OR, or from anywhere via our website’s live player.

JUST JIMMIE

The same week, Herrod will be featured as the 28th creative profiled in All Classical Radio’s Artist Anthology, spotlighting 40 contemporary artists of the Pacific Northwest in honor of the station’s 40th anniversary. The feature will take viewers behind the scenes of Herrod’s artistry and career through an exclusive interview and photos. Learn more at anthology.allclassical.org. On Wednesday, May 29, 2024, at 5:00 PM PT, Herrod will be interviewed by aspiring young musician Jayden on ICAN BECOME. The International Children’s Arts Network program pairs youth hosts with their career heroes. Listen and learn more at icanradio.org. ICAN BECOME: Jimmie Herrod with youth host Jayden

ABOUT

With “a voice like a beacon of hope” (Seattle Times), vocalist Jimmie Herrod brings singular power and expressivity to his globe-trotting career as a singer, songwriter, and entertainer on stage and screen. Herrod first came to worldwide prominence as a finalist on the NBC nationally broadcast television show, “America’s Got Talent,” earning the rare “Golden Buzzer” recognition from actress Sofia Vergara, and returning the following year on the “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars” series.

As a solo artist, Herrod has appeared to critical and audience acclaim with the National Symphony Orchestra (NSO) at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, and with the symphony orchestras of San Francisco, Houston, and Oregon. Herrod was a soloist for the globally televised PBS “Joni Mitchell Songbook” concert at The Kennedy Center with the NSO, where he shared the stage with musical luminaries like Renée Fleming, Lalah Hathaway, Raul Midón, and Aoife O’Donovan.

Keep reading at jimmiebeingjimmie.com.

Cédric Hanriot is a pianist, composer, arranger, sound designer, and music producer. Winner of prestigious scholarships and international awards, he is known worldwide for his collaborations with Herbie Hancock, Terri Lyne Carrington, Robert Glasper, Donny McCaslin, and other big names in the jazz world.

Cédric Hanriot served as pianist and sound designer on Dianne Reeves’s album “Beautiful Life,” which won the Grammy Award for Best Jazz Vocal Album in 2015.

In 2022, Cédric Hanriot released his last album, “Time is Color”, under his label Morphosis Arts, created in 2019. “Time is Color” is a singular work, a powerful mixture of jazz, hip-hop, and urban music – an album that resembles himself. The album has been the subject of several glowing reviews (Le Monde, Blues and Soul Magazine, The Jazz Shows with Jamie Cullum, among others). The album was quickly voted CHOC by Jazz Magazine, 5 stars by BBC Magazine, and ranked among the ten best albums of the year 2022 by the English magazine MOJO.

Learn more at cedrichanriot.com.