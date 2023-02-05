A New Home in 2024!

We are excited to announce that in early 2024, All Classical Portland will be moving to a state-of-the-art facility at KOIN Tower! This new location in the heart of Portland, OR will allow All Classical to continue providing the beautiful music and high-quality programming you’ve come to rely on, while expanding opportunities for us to create new and engaging programming experiences, handcrafted just for you. If you would like to donate to the relocation capital campaign, please click the button below or fill out this form and our Donor Support team will contact you. Thank you!

Learn more in this special message from Suzanne Nance, President and CEO:

It is your incredible support that makes everything possible. Our commitment to our listeners and the arts community of the Pacific Northwest remains at the heart of what we do. For nearly 40 years, All Classical Portland has provided barrier-free access to beautiful music and the arts. We are excited to welcome you into our new space very soon, and work together to renew downtown Portland through creativity, compassion, and community.

If you are interested in learning more about this pivotal, strategic move, or would like to contribute to our vital capital campaign in support of this new chapter, please fill out this form or email support@allclassical.org.

In the News

Broadcaster All Classical Portland moving to downtown skyscraper next year

“It’s a great opportunity for All Classical to move into downtown Portland and help,” said President and CEO Suzanne Nance.

Jonathan Bach, Portland Business Journal – May 3, 2023

All Classical On the Move

Portland’s ambitious, forward-looking classical music radio station is expanding its scope, creating space for live performances, and relocating to downtown Portland.

Brett Campbell, Oregon ArtsWatch – May 3, 2023

Portland Radio Institution Intends to Move to Dishier Downtown Digs

We spoke with All Classical CEO Suzanne Nance about benefits of the move, like a new recording studio and additional space to foster classical-loving community.

Robert Ham, Portland Mercury – May 4, 2023

All Classical Portland Relocation FAQs

Where is All Classical Portland moving? When is All Classical Portland moving? We are very proud to announce that All Classical will be moving to KOIN Tower in Portland’s central entertainment and arts district. Our new space is currently under construction and we expect to move into the new station in early 2024. These new, state-of-the-art studios promise to improve the quality of our beloved radio programs, increase access to music and art in our community, and uplift local musicians and artists in our new live performance space and recording studio.

Why is All Classical Portland moving? All Classical Portland has grown in listenership, locally produced programming, staff, and technical needs since our first broadcast nearly 40 years ago. All Classical is a nationally recognized public radio station with a local reach of over 250,000 listeners each week, and an international stream accessed by more than a million people around the world. To support this exciting growth, and to realize our plans for a long and stable future for accessible classical music, we must relocate to a larger office space with updated production studios. In addition, this move allows All Classical Portland to invest greater support in our local musicians and artists. With this move, we have a remarkable opportunity to build a much-needed performing arts theatre and recording studio in downtown Portland. This new space will reflect our ambition to share the dynamism, joy, and passion for classical music with all audiences — regionally, nationally, and internationally.

How will this move affect your radio broadcasts? Will you be off air? Our new radio station is currently under construction and we expect to move in early 2024. All Classical has a team of dedicated and knowledgeable radio engineers who are planning for uninterrupted, continuous service throughout this transition. Our new, state-of-the-art studios promise to improve the quality of our beloved radio programs, increase access to music and art in our community, and provide greater broadcasting capacity throughout our region and on our online stream.

How much will the relocation cost? How can I donate to the capital campaign? All Classical is currently in a capital campaign to fundraise for this relocation and must raise $6 million to equip the new radio station for state-of-the-art audio production, live performances, recording, and radio broadcasting. We have several individual donors already signed on to support the new space, and are committed to raising the funds needed to make this vital move possible. If you would like to discuss a gift to the capital campaign, please contact Suzanne Nance, President & CEO, or Riley Dillard, Development Associate & Grants Manager. Their contact information can be found below. Suzanne Nance, President & CEO – suzanne@allclassical.org

Riley Dillard, Development Associate & Grants Manager – riley@allclassical.org

What is happening with the International Children’s Arts Network (ICAN)? All Classical Portland and the International Children’s Arts Network (ICAN) are very proud to be moving to KOIN Tower in Portland’s central entertainment and arts district. Our new space is currently under construction and we expect to move into the new station in early 2024. ICAN will continue to be a dedicated safe space for children to celebrate the joy of being a child, explore other cultures, and enhance their learning inside and outside the classroom. In addition, this new space will grow ICAN’s capacity to create original programs, increase access to music and art in our community, and share content created by children and for children.

Can I visit the new/old space? All Classical Portland is currently open for visitors on a case by case basis. Please call prior to your visit by calling 503-943-5828 or emailing support@allclassical.org, to ensure that someone is available to show you around our current station. At this time, our new station in KOIN Tower is under construction and not safe for visitors. We expect to move into the new station in early 2024, and will announce on our website when visitors are welcome to stop by and tour the new studios.

Will the new station be ADA accessible? All Classical Portland’s new space is currently under construction and we expect to move into the new station in early 2024. These new, state-of-the-art studios will be completely ADA compliant, including automatic door openers, wide pathways throughout the building, elevator access to our third floor offices, accessible restroom stalls, flexible seating in the performance theatre, and more.

Will there be volunteer opportunities to help with the move? We would love to have your help relocating to our new station! Our new space is currently under construction and we expect to move into the new station in early 2024. To learn more about current volunteer opportunities or sign up to assist with future volunteer needs, please contact our Volunteer Coordinator, Dale Tolliver, at dale@allclassical.org.

What will happen to the Tili-Cam after the move? We have exciting plans for the next iteration of the camera. Please stay tuned for more details as we get closer to our move in 2024! Rest assured, the Tili-Cam will continue to share gorgeous views of the Rose City.

Will there be a performance space in the new station? Yes! The plans for the new station include a 100-person capacity performance venue (45% larger than our current performance studio) with a state-of-the-art recording studio. This space will enable us to document and amplify the creatives of our time; expand our second radio station – the International Children’s Arts Network – and host live performances such as concerts, poetry readings, theatre in the round, community arts discussions, composer symposiums, and more.

