Access Recording Project 2025 Participants

We are thrilled to announce the inaugural participants of All Classical Radio’s Access Recording Project. The first-of-its-kind initiative will invite Pacific Northwest artists to make use of the station’s Irving Levin Performance Hall and James DePreist Recording Studio to develop creative projects and advance their careers, at no cost.

“Through the Access Recording Project, All Classical Radio is removing barriers for local creatives, artists, and organizations,” says President and CEO Suzanne Nance. “This program opens the doors to world-class opportunities — performing, recording, and documenting their work as artists, storytellers, and musicians. Our goal is to share resources that spark lasting, positive change for regional artists and our community.”

Selected from 40+ applicants by a panel of community leaders, the three awardees represent varied backgrounds, ambitions, and activities. All projects in the Access Recording Project’s pilot year will be completed in 2025.