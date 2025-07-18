All Classical’s Federal Funding has been canceled

On July 18, 2025, Congress officially passed a budget rescission package which included a catastrophic provision: the complete elimination of federal funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB). This decision cancels $500,000 in critical annual support previously approved by Congress for All Classical Radio. That’s 10% of our operating budget for the 2025-2026 fiscal year; previously allocated funding for the 2026-2027 fiscal year was also rescinded.

We’ve promised to keep you informed about developments around federal funding, and maintain transparency around our operations and sustainability.

The impact of this funding loss is severe, and the need is urgent.

WHAT YOU CAN DO

DONATE NOW: contribute at allclassical.org/donate. Your gift will help All Classical Radio continue operations during this challenging transitional time, as we fortify and implement a new plan for the future.

Give now at allclassiscal.org/donate or call 888-899-5722.

Read on to learn more about All Classical Radio, our funding model, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

About Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB)

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB), is a private, nonprofit corporation authorized by Congress in the Public Broadcasting Act of 1967. CPB is the steward of the federal government’s investment in public broadcasting and the largest single source of funding for public radio, television, and related online and mobile services. In addition to distributing federal funds (which have historically been approved, in advance, in two-year cycles), the CPB also negotiates music licenses for public radio stations across the United States of America. CPB’s grants and operational/licensing support are essential for public media organizations like All Classical Radio, which offers accessible, enriching, and educational content. In addition, All Classical Radio provides critical emergency alerts and public service announcements.

CPB Funding Eliminated: 10% of All Classical’s Budget

In July 2025 congress voted to approve a budget rescission package which eliminated ~$1.1 billion in previously allocated funds to be granted to public media organizations, including All Classical Radio. Through this rescission, roughly 10% of All Classical Radio’s operating revenue for the 2025-2026 and 2026-2027 fiscal years has been taken away.

This is not just a number. That funding sustains the music, voices, and stories you rely on every day. It helps us broadcast performances from local artists, bring music education to children, and keep classical music freely accessible to all—regardless of income, location, or background. The loss of this federal support places everything we do at risk, immediately.

Independent Radio: Donate Directly

All Classical Radio does not share funds or infrastructure with national public media networks, radio stations, television stations, news networks, arts organizations, universities, or other nonprofits or businesses have. Money that is donated or paid to other entities and organizations will not benefit All Classical Radio. To support this music and radio station, donations must be made to All Classical Radio directly.

How All Classical is funded

While All Classical Radio’s revenue varies somewhat year to year, the overall makeup of our funding remains largely consistent. Annually, up to 90% of our revenue is contributed by the community. This includes 70% to 80% from individual donors and listeners, with the rest contributed by arts partners, corporate sponsors, and local, regional, and national foundations. Historically, 5%-10% of All Classical Radio’s annual budgeted revenue is contributed by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. Other funding sources include space rental revenue and nationally syndicated program revenue.

Independent, but not invulnerable

As an independent public media nonprofit organization, All Classical Radio is not part of any national network, educational institution, or other radio or television station. We rely on direct community support to operate All Classical and the International Children’s Arts Network. Our independence, however, does not make us invulnerable.

This is an urgent and catastrophic loss. Put simply, the abrupt cancelation of this federal funding puts everything we do at risk.

The most impactful and essential source of support for All Classical is donations from individual listeners who believe in this service. The path forward will be paved by the generosity of community members, whose continued and increasing support could offset the loss of federal funding within one to three years—especially through increasing numbers of Sustaining donors and increased monthly amounts from those already Sustaining this service.

You can help

All Classical Radio’s commitment to this mission, and our long-proven and essential impact on the arts community of our region, relies on you. This service was born in Portland’s Benson Polytechnic High School in 1983 fueled by the vision and enthusiasm of youth and community members who believed in music and public radio. It simply would not exist without you, and now is not a time to pull back on arts, culture, and lifelong learning.

Now is the time to redouble our commitment to access to music, arts education, opportunities for youth arts engagement, and cultural experiences for all. The arts have lasting impacts on literacy, creativity, cultural understanding, sharing of knowledge, and curiosity. To ensure that future shocks and shifts will not hinder All Classical Radio’s ability to provide access to the arts for all community members, your action and commitment is absolutely essential.

INVEST IN THE MUSIC

Donate now

A gift right now will help All Classical Radio continue operations as we fortify and plan for the future. Give at allclassiscal.org/donate or call 888-899-5722

Become a Sustainer

Reliably monthly income has a profound impact on All Classical Radio’s ability to adapt and plan. There is no amount too large or too small. Become a Sustainer at allclassical.org/donate.

Increase your Sustaining gift

If every Sustaining donor—a group of over 6,000 generous individuals—could increase their monthly gift amount by 10%, we could immediately bridge the budget shortfall gap during this critical time of transition. Make a meaningful difference by increasing your gift amount today at allclassical.org/donor-portal.

Invest in the future

Including All Classical in your will or estate plans will protect this service for future generations. Learn more at allclassical.org/support.

TURN UP THE VOLUME

Chances are there’s someone in your life who could benefit from All Classical Radio—whose life would be enriched, uplifted, and brightened by tuning in for music, connection and beauty. However you listen, please grow this community, and turn up the volume by sharing this service with your friends, colleagues, neighbors, and loved ones. You can help broaden the awareness of what All Classical Radio brings to the community, and what it means to you.