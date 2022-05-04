LIVE Broadcast of ‘An African American Requiem’

On Saturday, May 7, 2022, All Classical Portland will present a live, bi-coastal broadcast of the world premiere of Damien Geter’s An African American Requiem in collaboration with WQXR in New York. The live broadcast will begin at 5:50 PM PT (8:50 PM ET) on 89.9 FM in Portland, 105.9 FM in New York, and streaming worldwide via our live player.

Commissioned by Resonance Ensemble, An African American Requiem was originally slated to premiere in April 2020, but postponed due to the ongoing global pandemic. This long-awaited, highly anticipated performance and live broadcast will take place at the Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall in Portland, Oregon. The Oregon Symphony will perform with the African American Requiem Choir, made up of singers from Resonance Ensemble, Kingdom Sound Gospel Choir, and other Portland-based choirs. William Eddins will conduct, and Resonance Ensemble’s Artistic Director Dr. Katherine FitzGibbon will prepare the chorus. The concert will also feature a quartet of renowned African American opera singers: Brandie Sutton, soprano; Karmesha Peake, mezzo-soprano; Bernard Holcomb, tenor; and Kenneth Overton, baritone.

The piece incorporates traditional requiem mass parts, African American spirituals, as well as texts from civil rights activists Ida B. Wells and Jamilia Land. It also includes the last words spoken by Eric Garner, a line from a poem by Antwon Rose, and words written and performed by Portland poet Dr. S. Renee Mitchell.

The program will be hosted by WQXR’s Terrance McKnight and All Classical Portland’s Suzanne Nance, and produced by Sarah Zwinklis and Eileen Delahunty. In late spring, the world premiere broadcast will be made available for syndication to public radio stations throughout the U.S.A, at no cost to carrying stations, ensuring broad access to and amplification of Geter’s powerful and important work.