Announcing Anthea Kreston as 2026-2027 Artist in Residence

Photo by Christine Dong. All Classical Radio is thrilled to announce violinist, chamber musician, educator, and author Anthea Kreston as the station’s 2026-2027 Artist in Residence. If you’ve had the chance to hear Anthea perform, you already know the magic she brings—thoughtful, expressive, and deeply connected to the music she plays. Whether she’s performing on stage, collaborating with fellow musicians, or exploring new creative ideas, she has a way of making classical music feel both intimate and alive. We’re so excited to welcome her into our community in this special role. “As a classical musician, public radio stations are an integral part of our lives,” says Anthea. “I grew up listening to a classical radio station in Chicago, and later was a frequent guest performer. Being a part of All Classical Radio gets me fired up on all cylinders — as a performer, educator, collaborator, and creator. I am honored to be the next Artist in Residence, and so look forward to being a part of this most magnificent team.”

Anthea is first violinist of the Delgani String Quartet and a former member of Germany’s Artemis Quartet. She is a member of the piano quartet The Thunder Egg Consort and the host of the Oregon Symphony’s pre-concert conversations at Smith Auditorium in Salem. She is also an author; in her upcoming memoir, Crescendo: Chronicles of an Adventurous Violinist, Kreston describes her life growing up in Chicago, studying at the Curtis Institute of Music, leaving it all behind for a commune in Oregon, and finally returning to make it to the top of the classical music world.

Anthea Kreston, All Classical Radio’s 2026-2027 Artist in Residence. Photos by Christine Dong.

Anthea will perform with The Thunder Egg Consort on June 4, 2026, on All Classical Radio’s Thursdays @ Three, hosted by Christa Wessel.

“All Classical Radio is honored to name Anthea Kreston as its Artist in Residence,” says Fred Child, President and CEO of All Classical Radio. “This program reflects our commitment to championing exceptional artists and connecting our global audience with the creative voices shaping classical music today. Through the Artist in Residence program, Anthea will have the space, resources, and community to explore new artistic possibilities and share her work in meaningful ways.”

Throughout the coming year, you can look forward to hearing Anthea on the air and beyond, in exclusive performances, and behind-the-scenes glimpses into her artistic world. She’ll be sharing her insights, inspirations, and personal connection to the music, helping all of us listen a little more closely and discover something new along the way.

Join us in giving Anthea a warm All Classical Radio welcome—we can’t wait for you to get to know her better in the year ahead.

Anthea Kreston is a violinist who has performed on almost every major concert stage in the world, including Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, Kennedy Center, Royal Academy of Music (London), Prince Regent Theater (Munich), Teatro Nacional (Panama City), and Chateau d’Ainay-le-Veil (France). She is currently first violinist of the Delgani String Quartet and a member of the piano quartet The Thunder Egg Consort. She was a member of the Artemis Quartet, a major European string quartet — the only American violinist to hold such a position.

Kreston has played in the Berlin Philharmonic, as principal violin in the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra, as concertmaster of the Deutsche Oper Berlin, and with Yo-Yo Ma’s Silk Road Project. She was a professor at the Universität der Kunste Berlin, and a master teacher at the Queen Elizabeth Chapel in Brussels. She also enjoys returning to teach at the Curtis Institute of Music, from where she graduated. Her teachers include Ida Kavafian, Shmuel Ashkenasi, the Emerson Quartet, and Isaac Stern.

As a writer, Kreston is a frequent columnist for the international classical music website Slipped Disc and the founder and curator of the Inside Music Book Club. Her first book is Crescendo: Chronicles of an Adventurous Violinist (Paul Dry Books). She lives in Corvallis, Oregon, with her husband and two daughters. Learn more at antheakreston.com.

ARTIST IN RESIDENCE PROGRAM

All Classical Radio’s Artist in Residence is a program designed to foster creative and professional growth for emerging and established artists. Launched in 2019, the Young Artist in Residence (YAIR) and Artist in Residence (AIR) positions provide selected musicians, vocalists, and composers with access to the station’s world-class facilities and studio time. Artists in Residence also receive a financial award to advance their creative projects and career development.

Anthea Kreston’s residency is made possible in part by a generous grant from the Regional Arts & Culture Council.

Previous professional Artists in Residence include pianist violinist Emily Cole and clarinetist James Shields (2024-2025); María García (2022-2023); flutist Adam Eccleston (2020-2021); and concert pianist Hunter Noack (2019).

Meet All Classical’s past Artists in Residence and learn more about this program.