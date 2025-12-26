KATU’s ARC PDX: Portland’s classical music radio gets new CEO and president

KATU/KUNP’s ARC PDX by Wesleigh Ogle

Watch Fred Child, All Classical Radio’s incoming President & CEO, speak with Wesleigh Ogle on KUNP/KATU’s ARC PDX about joining All Classical Radio. A Portland native and graduate of Lincoln High School, Fred shares what it means to return to his hometown of Portland, his journey in broadcasting, and what inspires him about this next chapter.

Hear more about Fred’s plans for All Classical when he begins his new position in January 2026.

Learn more at katu.com.