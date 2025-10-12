Oregon ArtsWatch: Fred Child comes home to lead All Classical Radio

Oregon ArtsWatch By Brett Campbell

One of the most recognizable voices in American classical music is coming to Portland’s airwaves. But Fred Child, the genial longtime host of the nation’s most popular classical music radio program, Performance Today, isn’t just bringing his enthusiastic, informed voice to Portland’s All Classical Radio. He’s just been named the new president and chief executive officer of Oregon’s most significant classical radio station, which has become a cultural hub for the region.

He’s also coming home. Child is a Portland native who studied classical piano and jazz, and served for a decade as a host at Oregon Public Broadcasting before becoming Music Director and Director of Cultural Programming at the New York public media giant WNYC, where he also hosted a performance and interview program. Along with his quarter-century of hosting American Public Media’s nationally syndicated Performance Today, Child has also been the Emmy-winning announcer for PBS’s Live From Lincoln Center, hosted National Public Radio’s Creators @ Carnegie program, and anchored many major live concert broadcasts. He bade farewell to Performance Today at the end of October.

