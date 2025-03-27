All Classical Announces Access Recording Project

All Classical Radio is excited to announce its Access Recording Project, a unique opportunity for Pacific Northwest musicians and artists to enjoy access to the station’s state-of-the-art performance hall and recording studio to further creative projects, expand portfolios, and advance careers.

“All Classical Radio’s Media Arts Center was built to gather community around the arts, and uplift and document the creatives of our time,” says Kristina Becker, the station’s Communications and Operations Manager who is leading the project. “As we activate the performance hall and recording studios, the Access Recording Project will help even more artists and musicians leverage this space built for the community.”

Artists and creatives selected to participate in the Access Recording Project will be offered up to 10 hours of use of performance hall and recording studio at no cost. Applications will be accepted through April 25, 2025 for the inaugural Access Recording Project opportunity. To learn more about the project, eligibility, and review criteria, or submit an application, visit allclassical.org/access-recording-project.

The 2025 Access Recording Project is made possible in part by a generous grant from the Oregon Cultural Trust,