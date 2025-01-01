Arts Blog

2024 Classical Countdown Results!

The votes have all been counted, and the winning selections of All Classical Radio’s Classical Countdown to 2025 have aired on New Year’s Eve! Read on to see the results of this year’s listener-voted 100 favorite musical pieces.

Thank you for participating in our annual Classical Countdown tradition, and thank you for listening to All Classical Radio. Everything we do is made possible by listener support, and we are grateful for YOU.

Happy New Year, and cheers to another year of beautiful music!

  1. Hisaishi: Ponyo On The Cliff By The Sea
  2. Dvorák: Symphony No. 9 in E minor, “From the New World”
  3. Beethoven: Symphony No. 9 in D minor, “Choral”
  4. Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue
  5. Ravel: Bolero
  6. Rimsky-Korsakov: Scheherazade
  7. Saint-Saëns: Symphony No. 3 in C minor, “Organ”
  8. Bach: Brandenburg Concertos
  9. Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis
  10. Holst: The Planets
  11. Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 2 in C minor
  12. Vaughan Williams: The Lark Ascending
  13. Barber: Adagio for Strings
  14. Orff: Carmina Burana
  15. Copland: Appalachian Spring
  16. Grieg: Peer Gynt
  17. Rachmaninoff: Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini
  18. Copland: Fanfare for the Common Man
  19. Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake
  20. Mahler: Symphony No. 1 in D Major
  21. Debussy: Clair de Lune
  22. Tchaikovsky: Violin Concerto in D Major
  23. Smetana: The Moldau
  24. Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition
  25. Bach: Jesu, Joy of Man’s Desiring
  26. Vivaldi: The Four Seasons: Winter
  27. Wagner: Ride of the Valkyries
  28. Sibelius: Finlandia
  29. Wagner: Tannhäuser Overture
  30. Berlioz: Symphonie Fantastique
  31. Satie: Gymnopedies for piano
  32. Dvorák: Cello Concerto in B minor, Op. 104
  33. Elgar: “Enigma” Variations
  34. Beethoven: Symphony No. 7 in A Major
  35. Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 5 in E-flat Major, “Emperor”
  36. Rodrigo: Concierto de Aranjuez
  37. Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 14 in C-sharp minor, “Moonlight”
  38. Williams: Star Wars
  39. Fauré: Requiem
  40. Schubert: Piano Quintet in A Major, “Trout”
  41. Bach: Toccata and Fugue in d minor
  42. Beethoven: Für Elise
  43. Beethoven: Symphony No. 3 in E-flat, “Eroica”
  44. Mendelssohn: Violin Concerto in E minor
  45. Sibelius: Violin Concerto in D minor
  46. Saint-Saens: Carnival of the Animals: The Swan
  47. Mozart: Don Giovanni Overture
  48. Chopin: Polonaise No. 6, Op. 53 “Heroic”
  49. Beethoven: Symphony No. 6 in F Major
  50. Ungar, Jay: Ashokan Farewell
  51. Massenet: “Meditation” from Thais
  52. Rachmaninoff: Symphonic Dances
  53. Bernstein: West Side Story
  54. Stravinsky: The Firebird
  55. Bizet: Carmen
  56. Handel: Water Music Suite in D Major
  57. Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5
  58. Mendelssohn: Hebrides Overture, Op. 26, “Fingal’s Cave”
  59. Price, Florence: Symphony No. 1 in E minor
  60. Mozart: Requiem
  61. Moncayo, José Pablo: Huapango
  62. Wieck-Schumann: Piano Trio in G minor, Op. 17
  63. Mozart: Eine Kleine Nachtmusik
  64. Ravel: Le Tombeau De Couperin
  65. Hovhaness: Symphony No. 2, “Mysterious Mountain”
  66. Delibes: Lakmé: Flower Duet
  67. Debussy: Prelude to The Afternoon of a Faun
  68. Rossini: William Tell Overture
  69. Liszt: Les préludes
  70. Márquez, Arturo: Danzón No. 2
  71. Mozart: Clarinet Concerto
  72. Barber: Violin Concerto, Op. 14
  73. Strauss, Johann, Jr: Blue Danube Waltz
  74. Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 20 in D minor
  75. Tchaikovsky: Serenade For Strings in C
  76. Wagner: The Flying Dutchman
  77. Bernstein: Candide Overture
  78. Mozart: The Magic Flute
  79. Respighi: The Pines of Rome
  80. Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks
  81. Vivaldi: Lute (Guitar) Concerto In D, RV 93
  82. Rodgers: Victory at Sea
  83. Joplin, Scott: The Entertainer
  84. Bach: Cello Suites
  85. Beethoven: Egmont Overture, Op. 84
  86. Borodin: In the Steppes Of Central Asia
  87. Brahms: Variations on a Theme By Haydn
  88. Grieg: Holberg Suite
  89. Strauss, Richard: Der Rosenkavalier Waltzes
  90. Gershwin: An American In Paris
  91. Price, Florence: Violin Concerto No. 2
  92. Rimsky-Korsakov: Flight of the Bumble Bee
  93. Joplin: Maple Leaf Rag
  94. Mahler: Symphony No. 5
  95. Sibelius: Symphony No. 5 in E Major
  96. Mahler: Symphony No. 2 in C minor
  97. Zimmer: Pirates of the Caribbean
  98. Prokofiev: Symphony No. 1 in D Major, Op. 25 “Classical”
  99. Grofe: Grand Canyon Suite
  100. Respighi: Ancient Airs and Dances

