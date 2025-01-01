2024 Classical Countdown Results!
The votes have all been counted, and the winning selections of All Classical Radio’s Classical Countdown to 2025 have aired on New Year’s Eve! Read on to see the results of this year’s listener-voted 100 favorite musical pieces.
Thank you for participating in our annual Classical Countdown tradition, and thank you for listening to All Classical Radio. Everything we do is made possible by listener support, and we are grateful for YOU.
Happy New Year, and cheers to another year of beautiful music!
2024 Classical Countdown Results
- Hisaishi: Ponyo On The Cliff By The Sea
- Dvorák: Symphony No. 9 in E minor, “From the New World”
- Beethoven: Symphony No. 9 in D minor, “Choral”
- Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue
- Ravel: Bolero
- Rimsky-Korsakov: Scheherazade
- Saint-Saëns: Symphony No. 3 in C minor, “Organ”
- Bach: Brandenburg Concertos
- Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis
- Holst: The Planets
- Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 2 in C minor
- Vaughan Williams: The Lark Ascending
- Barber: Adagio for Strings
- Orff: Carmina Burana
- Copland: Appalachian Spring
- Grieg: Peer Gynt
- Rachmaninoff: Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini
- Copland: Fanfare for the Common Man
- Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake
- Mahler: Symphony No. 1 in D Major
- Debussy: Clair de Lune
- Tchaikovsky: Violin Concerto in D Major
- Smetana: The Moldau
- Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition
- Bach: Jesu, Joy of Man’s Desiring
- Vivaldi: The Four Seasons: Winter
- Wagner: Ride of the Valkyries
- Sibelius: Finlandia
- Wagner: Tannhäuser Overture
- Berlioz: Symphonie Fantastique
- Satie: Gymnopedies for piano
- Dvorák: Cello Concerto in B minor, Op. 104
- Elgar: “Enigma” Variations
- Beethoven: Symphony No. 7 in A Major
- Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 5 in E-flat Major, “Emperor”
- Rodrigo: Concierto de Aranjuez
- Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 14 in C-sharp minor, “Moonlight”
- Williams: Star Wars
- Fauré: Requiem
- Schubert: Piano Quintet in A Major, “Trout”
- Bach: Toccata and Fugue in d minor
- Beethoven: Für Elise
- Beethoven: Symphony No. 3 in E-flat, “Eroica”
- Mendelssohn: Violin Concerto in E minor
- Sibelius: Violin Concerto in D minor
- Saint-Saens: Carnival of the Animals: The Swan
- Mozart: Don Giovanni Overture
- Chopin: Polonaise No. 6, Op. 53 “Heroic”
- Beethoven: Symphony No. 6 in F Major
- Ungar, Jay: Ashokan Farewell
- Massenet: “Meditation” from Thais
- Rachmaninoff: Symphonic Dances
- Bernstein: West Side Story
- Stravinsky: The Firebird
- Bizet: Carmen
- Handel: Water Music Suite in D Major
- Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5
- Mendelssohn: Hebrides Overture, Op. 26, “Fingal’s Cave”
- Price, Florence: Symphony No. 1 in E minor
- Mozart: Requiem
- Moncayo, José Pablo: Huapango
- Wieck-Schumann: Piano Trio in G minor, Op. 17
- Mozart: Eine Kleine Nachtmusik
- Ravel: Le Tombeau De Couperin
- Hovhaness: Symphony No. 2, “Mysterious Mountain”
- Delibes: Lakmé: Flower Duet
- Debussy: Prelude to The Afternoon of a Faun
- Rossini: William Tell Overture
- Liszt: Les préludes
- Márquez, Arturo: Danzón No. 2
- Mozart: Clarinet Concerto
- Barber: Violin Concerto, Op. 14
- Strauss, Johann, Jr: Blue Danube Waltz
- Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 20 in D minor
- Tchaikovsky: Serenade For Strings in C
- Wagner: The Flying Dutchman
- Bernstein: Candide Overture
- Mozart: The Magic Flute
- Respighi: The Pines of Rome
- Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks
- Vivaldi: Lute (Guitar) Concerto In D, RV 93
- Rodgers: Victory at Sea
- Joplin, Scott: The Entertainer
- Bach: Cello Suites
- Beethoven: Egmont Overture, Op. 84
- Borodin: In the Steppes Of Central Asia
- Brahms: Variations on a Theme By Haydn
- Grieg: Holberg Suite
- Strauss, Richard: Der Rosenkavalier Waltzes
- Gershwin: An American In Paris
- Price, Florence: Violin Concerto No. 2
- Rimsky-Korsakov: Flight of the Bumble Bee
- Joplin: Maple Leaf Rag
- Mahler: Symphony No. 5
- Sibelius: Symphony No. 5 in E Major
- Mahler: Symphony No. 2 in C minor
- Zimmer: Pirates of the Caribbean
- Prokofiev: Symphony No. 1 in D Major, Op. 25 “Classical”
- Grofe: Grand Canyon Suite
- Respighi: Ancient Airs and Dances